WHEN David Johnstone was diagnosed with a sarcoma after months of back and forth with doctors telling him not to worry about a grapefruit sized mass it turned his world upside down.

However, after referral to a specialist consultant surgeon, it became clear that cancer couldn't be ruled out. It led to more than 10 hours of intensive surgery in which a watermelon sized mass was removed alongside part of his bowel meaning Mr Johnstone now relies on a stoma bag.

During his recovery in hospital, his family couldn’t visit, and he relied on the hourly phone calls from his wife Sharon.

Read more: Glasgow tower blocks fight: campaigners appeal for volunteers for occupation

The 55-year-old from Glasgow says one of the hardest parts was the impact on his wife and three children, Dee-jay, 25, Fyrarie, 31, and Craig, 37. He felt he had to keep his negative thoughts under wraps as he could see the stress the diagnosis was causing them.

He said: “I didn’t want to burden them with my thoughts and feelings.”

That's when Cancer Support Scotland became what he described as a "light at the end of the tunnel."

David Johnstone and wife Sharon

It was with the help of his counsellor Natalie Barron that he was able to navigate his feelings while she provided tools for coping with stress.

Cancer Support Scotland gave him the outlet he needed to speak openly about his concerns and fears without worrying about the stress it would cause his family.

“I didn’t feel like I had to hide anything when speaking to Natalie," he added.

Read more: Outlander, Harry Potter and Avengers iconic Scottish film locations captured in new guide

Founded by leading cancer researcher Sir Kenneth Calman in 1980, the charity was set up to provide a comfortable environment, far removed from the clinical settings of

the hospital, in which patients and their loved ones could share their experiences of living with

cancer.

In 2012, The Calman Cancer Support Centre, formerly the Gartnavel Royal Chapel, was opened.

Today it provides holistic wellbeing care to those affected by cancer through counselling, complementary therapy, befriending services and coping with change workshops.

Cancer Support Scotland staff pictured at the charity's Calman Centre in the grounds of Gartnavel Hospital, Glasgow. They are from left- fundraising manager Emma Connor, digital communications assistant Annie Hyde, counsellor Debra Sinclair and

Last year they provided more than 6,500 wellbeing appointments and continue to see an increase in demand for our services.

Now the charity is among those nominated by our readers for this year's Cash for Charities initiative run by the charitable arm of The Herald's parent company Gannett.

Through the Gannett Foundation project, Cancer Support Scotland could receive a share of £16,000 to help run its vital services. Nationally we are giving away a total of £128,000 to charities across the UK.

This month readers and supporters can collect tokens, which will appear daily in The Herald, for their favourite charity who will receive a percentage share of the funds after voting closes on November 20.

Cancer Support Scotland fundraising manager Emma Connor pictured in the garden at the charity's Calman Centre in the grounds of Gartnavel Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Among the 10 nominated charities are Action Against Asbestos; Greenock Medical Aid Society; Sense Scotland Touchbase Ayrshire; Finding Your Feet and Fairway Fife.

Rob Murray, chief executive of Cancer Support Scotland, said: "As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public, we’re thrilled that The Herald and the Gannett Foundation have provided a platform for our supporters to help us win a share of these vital funds.

"We understand times are tough for everyone so the opportunity for supporters to help our cause simply through collecting our tokens is incredible and easy to do in a cost-effective way. It is also an amazing chance to share the story of Cancer Support Scotland to the readers, we want everyone to know if you, or your loved ones, are affected by cancer - we’re here for you."

The charity offers wellbeing support to those affected by cancer throughout Scotland and Mr Murray said a donation will give a massive boost to their services and ensure help them reach more people.

He added: "Currently, the average cost of a wellbeing appointment is around £36, and as a charity we provide all our services free of charge which we understand is so important in

the current climate. We continue to ensure our services have no barriers and are available to anyone affected by cancer. Funds would go towards increasing the reach of our services to ensure no one faces cancer alone."

David Johnstone and wife Sharon surrounded by their family

The charity team including supporters, volunteers to service users were delighted to be chosen for Cash for Charities.

Mr Murray added: "Our supporters understand that the services provided by CSS are a lifeline for many people that are struggling with a cancer diagnosis. We have no doubt they will be on hand to help spread the news and ensure we can raise the funds needed to support even more people affected by cancer throughout Scotland."

For Mr Johnstone,who is still undergoing treatment, he will never forget the help he was given by the charity as his diagnosis was all made even more difficult for the family after his father William, known as GG, died of Bile Duct cancer after only three weeks.

It was a huge shock after Mr Johnstone's diagnosis and it had a huge effect on the entire family, especially their grandchildren.

“I felt like I was being crushed by the weight of holding everything in if it wasn’t for Natalie, I don’t know what I would have done.”

* To determine how the £16,000 is allocated, readers are invited to collect tokens which will appear in our newspapers every day or pop them into the charities special collection boxes in local supermarkets or newsagents.

You can then post your tokens to The Herald Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity Nominations, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG.

Tokens must arrive by the closing date of Sunday, November 20.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite good cause collects 50% of all tokens collected, it will receive £8000.