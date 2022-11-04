SCOTRAIL Will only run a “skeleton service” on Saturday despite strikes being called off.

The RMT union halted industrial action by railway staff over a pay dispute planned for 5, 7 and 9 November.

The strikes involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across Scotland, England and Wales.

ScotRail said the decision came too late to prevent severe disruption to its services, with just 11 routes to remain open.

The RMT, which represents rail workers, said it would now enter “a period of intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and the rail companies after it received “the promise of an offer”.

The strike had been called in a dispute over pay and conditions.

ScotRail communications director David Ross told BBC Scotland that the suspension of the Network Rail strikes was a “very positive development”.

But he added: “It’s too late in the day to change what we do tomorrow because the complexity of rewriting timetables and posting thousands of rosters for staff.

“So a skeleton service will still operate tomorrow between 7.30am and 6.30pm on just 11 routes within the central belt, Fife and Borders.

“Our advice to passengers is use alternative means of transport if possible and if you do travel with us check before you leave the house so you know exactly what service is running.”

ScotRail is expected to give more details over the weekend about the number of services it will be able to run on Monday and Wednesday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has led negotiations with Network Rail.

He said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”

Talks over a separate industrial dispute involving more than 2,000 ScotRail workers – including conductors, ticket inspectors, depot staff, cleaners, CCTV operators and catering workers – that crippled Scotland’s rail network last Saturday were held on Friday.

Mr Ross described the discussions as “positive” and said they would continue on Monday.

The RMT has previously threatened to escalate the ScotRail dispute by walking out on the day of Scotland’s rugby international against Argentina on 19 November and on every Friday and Saturday after that until Christmas.

ScotRail has previously offered all staff a 5% pay uplift plus add-ons, which it said would represent a 7.4% increase for the lowest-paid staff.

It has urged the union to put that offer to its members, although the RMT has said it would “seriously consider” an 8.2% increase.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “It’s welcome news that the RMT has called off its strikes but the very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the ‘strike timetable’ for Monday.”