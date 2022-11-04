SCOTRAIL Will only run a “skeleton service” on Saturday despite strikes being called off.
The RMT union halted industrial action by railway staff over a pay dispute planned for 5, 7 and 9 November.
The strikes involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across Scotland, England and Wales.
ScotRail said the decision came too late to prevent severe disruption to its services, with just 11 routes to remain open.
The RMT, which represents rail workers, said it would now enter “a period of intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and the rail companies after it received “the promise of an offer”.
The strike had been called in a dispute over pay and conditions.
ScotRail communications director David Ross told BBC Scotland that the suspension of the Network Rail strikes was a “very positive development”.
But he added: “It’s too late in the day to change what we do tomorrow because the complexity of rewriting timetables and posting thousands of rosters for staff.
“So a skeleton service will still operate tomorrow between 7.30am and 6.30pm on just 11 routes within the central belt, Fife and Borders.
“Our advice to passengers is use alternative means of transport if possible and if you do travel with us check before you leave the house so you know exactly what service is running.”
ScotRail is expected to give more details over the weekend about the number of services it will be able to run on Monday and Wednesday.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has led negotiations with Network Rail.
He said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.
“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.
“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.
“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”
Talks over a separate industrial dispute involving more than 2,000 ScotRail workers – including conductors, ticket inspectors, depot staff, cleaners, CCTV operators and catering workers – that crippled Scotland’s rail network last Saturday were held on Friday.
Mr Ross described the discussions as “positive” and said they would continue on Monday.
The RMT has previously threatened to escalate the ScotRail dispute by walking out on the day of Scotland’s rugby international against Argentina on 19 November and on every Friday and Saturday after that until Christmas.
ScotRail has previously offered all staff a 5% pay uplift plus add-ons, which it said would represent a 7.4% increase for the lowest-paid staff.
It has urged the union to put that offer to its members, although the RMT has said it would “seriously consider” an 8.2% increase.
Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “It’s welcome news that the RMT has called off its strikes but the very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the ‘strike timetable’ for Monday.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here