Travellers across Scotland are still facing significantly cut train services this Bonfire Night after a union called off its strike.
Network Rail employees, who are members of Rail, Maritime and Transport union, had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday but the industrial action was called off after securing “unconditional” talks.
ScotRail said there would still be a reduced service due to the industrial action being called off at the 11th hour.
David Ross, ScotRail's communication director, told BBC Radio Scotland: "On a normal day, we will operate more than 2,000 services across Scotland.
"That requires each time-tabled service to be written, the stops that it will call at, how long each service will last, which members of staff will operate each service.
"That's a massive undertaking and it's just too late in the day to rewrite the timetables and re-do the rosters for thousands of staff.
Which services are running?
ScotRail will still operate a limited timetable of 11 routes between 7.30am and 6.30pm, mainly in the central belt.
Services still running include two trains an hour between Edinburgh Waverly and Glasgow Queen Street, via Falkirk High, two services an hour between Glasgow Central and Lanark, and one an hour between Waverly and Larbert.
Scots are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary.
The following services are expected to run until 6.30pm this November 5:
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Delmuir: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour
- Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh - North Berwick: one train per hour
- Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
- Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour
However, the RMT strikes may bit be over and the
said the dispute with Network Rail remained “very much live”.
It is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.
Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.
“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.
“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.
Despite the strikes at National Rail being called off on Saturday and next week, the threat of further rail chaos in Scotland looms with the union threatening to walkout every Friday and Saturday in the run up to Christmas as part of a separate dispute with ScotRail.
