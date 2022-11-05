Emergency services are gearing up for the busiest night on their calendar.
Scotland's fire crews are usually up to four times busier than usual on November 5, but in Glasgow, the force will supervise bonfire night from a joint control centre.
On this date last year, eight fire crews and several police officers were attacked.
This year, they are hoping a huge operation centre in London Road will help cut down on anti-social behaviour in Glasgow, the BBC reports.
Temporary Ch Insp Elaine Tomlinson told the BBC: "We will have police officers, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Glasgow City Council with us. The Wheatley Group housing organisation will be with us virtually," she said.
"They will be able to take up any incidents that we have with their tenants.
"It is an opportunity to come together and make sure we give the best service to the people of Glasgow this weekend."
A recent "riot" in Dundee has reinforced concerns of how much chaos can be created with fireworks.
Fireworks were thrown at cars and bonfires were lit across the city in a spate of anti-social behaviour across the Kirkton area of Dundee on Monday evening.
Ch Insp Tomlinson said: "Dundee was unfortunate and very challenging for our police and fire officers in Dundee, but we are certainly very well forward-planned for this."
However, senior firefighters have also urged the public to only attend professional events.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Farries told BBC Scotland: "We believe the best way of having fun on Bonfire Night is to attend an event that is well organised, well run and safe.
"And the quality of the show and the fireworks is likely to be better."
It is illegal for the general public to use fireworks before 6pm or after 11pm, but the time limit is extended until midnight on November 5.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service published a list of organised events HERE.
