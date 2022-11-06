Lewis Capaldi, Sir Rod Stewart and Paolo Nutini were among the winner at this year’s Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.
The ceremony returned to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the second time as it raised funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity.
The outstanding achievement in music award went to Sir Rod, who also performed live at the ceremony.
Scottish star Lewis Capaldi has taken home the Raymond Weil Global Artist of the Year Award.
The Someone You Loved singer said the ceremony was where he was given his first-ever musical award.
His comeback song Forget Me catapulted to the top of the charts following its release in September.
Paolo Nutini was also recognised at the event as he scooped the best album and best live act accolades follow a comeback after a four-year hiatus.
Scots singer Gerry Cinnamon was awarded the King Tut’s songwriting award on the night.
Sandra Schembri, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, said: “What a fantastic night at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.
“We are humbled by the Scottish music industry’s ongoing support of Nordoff Robins and grateful to all the winners and performers that joined us at the Barrlowlands the year.
“The funds raised through the SMAs will go directly towards our mission to continue sharing the power of music as far and wide as possible, helping people to connect and communicate through music therapy.”
Other winners included Clare Grogan from new wave band Altered Images who scooped the living legend award.
Social media star Rianne Downey was awarded the breakthrough award, while Tamzene, who opened the show, won the rising star accolade.
The View were awarded the special recognition honour, while Wet Leg were named as the best UK artist.
And Bros bassist turned record label boss Craig Logan was recognised by the Go Radio music industry award.
The 24th edition of the awards was hosted by Scottish presented Edith Bowman.
The Nordoff Robbins charity uses music to help those affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.
