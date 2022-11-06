Firefighters were attacked five times as they were called out to 356 bonfires this Saturday.

On one of the busiest nights for the emergency force, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received 1,025 calls over just eight hours.

The most bonfires attended by the force were under their West Service Delivery Area.

More than 240 bonfires were attended in this area, while in the East firefighters were called out to 89 bonfires.

In the North of Scotland, the force attended 25 bonfires.

Assistant Chief Officer David Farries said the SFRS was "disappointed" by the attacks on firefighters and labelled this behaviour "unacceptable".

However, there have been no injuries reported at this time.

The officer said: "It’s been another busy and challenging evening for our crews and Operations Control staff around Scotland and I thank them for their dedication.

“We are disappointed to report five attacks on our firefighters. In the run up to Bonfire Night, we had spoken out about this kind of unacceptable behaviour by a small minority which sadly happens year after year.

"Our staff should be able to carry out their role without being attacked and it is disappointing that people have tried to hurt firefighters and have damaged our appliances and equipment."

Of the five attacks on crews over the night, three took place under the West headquarters and two took place in the East.

The figures only account for the hours between 3.30pm and 11.30pm.

Mr Farries added: “Crews only attend bonfire-related incidents when people contact us about concerns over public safety and we extinguish fires that are unsafe.

“We put a huge amount of planning and preparation into this evening with local partners and other emergency services as we work together to protect communities, which is always our top priority.”