A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the M8 motorway on Saturday night.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the major road in Glasgow.
The force was called to the westbound carriageway, between junction 15 and 16, just before 11pm.
A 51-year-old man is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Bonfire Night chaos blasted as 'disgraceful and disgusting'
The road was closed while a Police Scotland investigation was carried out, with drivers advised to take alternative routes.
It reopened around 1.30am on November 6, 2022.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans, Road Policing Unit, said: “I would urge anyone who was on that stretch of the M8 around 10.50pm on Saturday and saw a man on the carriageway to get in touch with police. It’s important we find out exactly what happened.
“Similarly, if you have dash cam footage from the area at the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4677 of November 5, 2022.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here