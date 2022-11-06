A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the M8 motorway on Saturday night.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the major road in Glasgow.

The force was called to the westbound carriageway, between junction 15 and 16, just before 11pm.

A 51-year-old man is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The road was closed while a Police Scotland investigation was carried out, with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

It reopened around 1.30am on November 6, 2022.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, Road Policing Unit, said: “I would urge anyone who was on that stretch of the M8 around 10.50pm on Saturday and saw a man on the carriageway to get in touch with police. It’s important we find out exactly what happened.

“Similarly, if you have dash cam footage from the area at the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4677 of November 5, 2022.