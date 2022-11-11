The beauty of the cryptocurrency market is that you don't need a lot of money to start. Besides the fact that you can buy fractions of highly-priced cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, there are also lots of low-cost coins that you can invest in today.

This article looks at the best cryptos under $1 to invest in today. Each of them has the potential for exponential returns in the short and long term.

The best cryptos under $1 to invest in today

If you want to invest in cheap high potential cryptocurrencies today, any of those in the list below have potential.

Xrp – one of the best payment cryptocurrencies below $1 Iota – high potential cryptocurrency that is taking on the multi-billion-dollar iot market Curve dao token – an undervalued decentralized exchange for stablecoins trading Stacks – innovative cryptocurrency bringing smart contracts to bitcoin. Enjin coin – nft cryptocurrency with a proactive developer team. Terra classic – layer-1 chain that is currently working on a token burn. Cardano – highly scalable platform blockchain that is currently trading at under a $1 Shiba inu – high potential meme coin that has entered the metaverse space Cronos – a payment cryptocurrency that is taking cryptocurrencies mainstream. Decentraland – top metaverse cryptocurrency that is revolutionizing virtual real estate The graph – indexing cryptocurrency that is making querying ethereum easier Basic attention token – top cryptocurrency driving personal data protection on the web 1inch – one of the best defi cryptocurrencies for price efficiency Dogecoin – top undervalued meme coin that is growing in adoption Stellar – fast-growing cryptocurrency that is making instant cross-border payments possible.

The list above is inconclusive, and there are many other high-potential cryptocurrencies to buy under $1. Ultimately, the best cryptocurrency under $1 to invest is a function of your risk appetite.

Now that you have a good idea of the top undervalued cryptos to invest in today, let's take an in-depth look at each of them.

An in-depth look at the best crypto under $1

If you build a portfolio of cryptocurrencies under $1, there is a high potential for gains once the markets take off. This is especially the case if the cryptocurrencies you invest in have a low market capitalisation.

To make your investment journey easy, here is an in-depth look at the best cryptos under $1 to invest in today.

Xrp – one of the best payment cryptocurrencies below $1

Top on the list of the 15 best cryptos under $1 to invest in today is ripple (xrp). Xrp is the cryptocurrency that powers the ripple network, an innovative new payment platform that was founded in 2012. The ripple network offers banks and other financial institutions an advanced transaction technology for moving money across borders quickly and efficiently. With xrp at its core, ripple enables fast and secure payment transfers from one party to another without involving intermediaries or third-party service providers.

One of the main advantages of using xrp is that settlement times are dramatically reduced compared to conventional systems, which can often take several days to process a cross-border transfer completely. Thanks to xrp's high throughput and lightning-fast transaction times, transactions on the ripple network can be completed in just seconds, reducing stress on the system while ensuring that funds arrive at their destination as quickly as possible. This makes xrp an essential tool for anyone looking to send money abroad securely and reliably.

Xrp easily stands out for its large market cap among the best cryptos under $1 to invest today. It currently has a market capitalisation of $24 billion. The primary reason for xrp's market capitalisation is the circulating supply, with nearly 50 billion in circulation.

Despite its strong use case, xrp's price is still well below its all-time high from early 2018. At that time, it surged to over $3.84 and captured the attention of investors worldwide. Today, it trades at more than 80 per cent off its 2018 highs. The key reason for the lack of price recovery is the case by the sec against ripple, which came up in 2020. However, with hopes that the case could end in ripple's favour, there is a lot of optimism around xrp going into 2023.

Iota – high potential cryptocurrency that is taking on the multi-billion-dollar iot market

Iota is a distributed ledger technology at the center of the fast-growing iot market. Unlike traditional blockchain-based platforms, iota can handle transactions involving thousands of transactions per second, making it the ideal solution for transmitting secure data between devices in real-time.

Additionally, iota's innovative "tangle" architecture uses a directed acyclic graph (dag) rather than a linear chain structure like blockchain. This allows for faster speeds and more efficient data handling, as every new transaction must verify two previous transactions to be completed. Overall, iota is shaping up to be an up-and-coming platform for the growth and development of the internet of things, helping to ensure that this emerging technology continues towards global adoption.

Given the explosive growth of the internet of things (iot) in recent years, it's no surprise that many analysts predict the massive potential for the iota (miota) cryptocurrency. This decentralised, distributed ledger technology is explicitly designed to meet the demands of the iot market and its numerous applications, which are expected to reach over $1 trillion by 2030. With its unique tangle architecture, iota is ideally suited to handle high transaction volumes and heavy networking requirements, making it a top choice for companies looking to connect billions of smart devices around the globe seamlessly.

Moreover, iota's team of developers is constantly working on new features and innovations that will keep this platform at the forefront of this rapidly expanding industry. If you're looking for crypto with the potential for exponential returns in 2023, then miota may be just what you need.

Curve dao token – an undervalued decentralised exchange for stablecoins trading

Curve dao is an innovative decentralised exchange that combines the best elements of both centralised and decentralised exchange platforms. Founded on the principle of stability, the curve dao token has become invaluable to traders looking for a reliable platform to trade stable coins like tether and dai. Unlike many other dexs, curve dao offers a more user-friendly interface that makes it easy for novices to start trading without learning all the intricacies of blockchain technology. What's more, curve dao is powered by peer-to-peer smart contracts, ensuring security, transparency, and speed at all times. Overall, the curve dao token is redefining what it means to be a successful dex and deserves greater recognition for its incredible contributions to the crypto community.

Despite its use case in the fast-growing defi market, curve dao token's price has remained low for the better part of 2022. Its market capitalisation is pretty low, too. As adoption grows and the broader crypto market regains its footing, curve dao token could see its value take off again. We have included it in the list of best cryptocurrencies under $1 to invest in today.

Stacks (stx) – innovative cryptocurrency bringing smart contracts to bitcoin

Stacks is a cryptocurrency that brings the power of smart contracts to the bitcoin platform. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, which offer minor tweaks to existing models, stacks offers real innovation and novel ways of solving complex problems.

At its core, stacks is built around a unique decentralised governance system that gives token holders more say in how the currency evolves and because it's built on top of the proven bitcoin network, stacks retains all of bitcoin's key advantages, such as speed and security. With its robust smart contracts and secure underlying infrastructure, stacks will soon become the go-to choice for savvy investors.

That's because developers and network users know that a smart contract built on bitcoin is probably the least vulnerable of all the other blockchains. With its massive potential for adoption, stx tokens are undervalued at today's prices. This is all thanks to the crypto bear market of 2022.

However, as things turn around and bulls retake control, stacks (stx) is undoubtedly one of the top altcoins under $1 to invest in now.

Enjin coin (enj) – nft cryptocurrency with a proactive developer team

Enjin coin (enj) is a cryptocurrency that plays an integral role in the growing world of blockchain-based gaming. Not only does enj provide much-needed liquidity and financial backing for virtual assets within gaming environments, but it also helps to improve the user experience by simplifying transactions and reducing the friction associated with in-game currency exchanges.

Thanks to its easy integration with erc20 tokens and nfts based on unique smart contract standards, many gamers and developers have flocked to enj for its versatility and efficiency. Whether you are interested in expanding your existing game collection or looking to create new assets backed by real value, enj has something to offer everyone in the burgeoning world of digital assets.

Enjin's interoperability makes it an integral part of the fast-growing world of play-to-earn gaming. Given that this market is still in its infancy, there is no doubt that enjin coin is a top crypto under $1 to invest in today. The odds of it doing well in the next bull run are pretty high.

Terra classic (lunc) – layer-1 chain currently working on a token burn

Terra classic is one of the hottest altcoins in the market today, and it is easy to see why. Not only did it survive the crash of the luna/ust ecosystem, but it also emerged as one of the most promising altcoins. What sets lunc apart from other digital currencies is its strong and dedicated community. Despite difficult economic times, the lunc community has remained steadfast and enthusiastic about supporting their favorite coin.

They even took an exciting step to help drive up interest in their project: a radical token burn. This move signals that the lunc community truly believes in its potential and is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. With passionate supporters behind them, it seems inevitable that lunc will find new heights during the next major cryptocurrency bull run. That's why lunc easily makes it to the list of top cryptocurrencies under $1 to invest in today.

Cardano – highly scalable platform blockchain that is currently trading at under $1

Cardano is one of the most promising cryptos under $1 to invest in today. Unlike bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies, which are based on a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, cardano is a proof-of-stake coin. This makes it much more energy-efficient than most other coins in this category. In fact, according to some estimates, cardano consumes up to 99.9 per cent less power than bitcoin.

Beyond its energy efficiency advantages, cardano also has many other essential features that make it an ideal investment option for crypto enthusiasts looking to make their portfolios more diverse. For one thing, cardano prides itself on being a highly flexible and adaptable blockchain platform, offering unique solutions for issues encountered by other cryptos, such as interoperability. Moreover, with its sophisticated yet efficient peer-to-peer network architecture, cardano offers lightning-fast transaction speeds, making it an ideal platform for real-world applications like e-commerce or online payment processing.

Not only is it known for its scalable and secure blockchain network, but cardano is also considered one of the best tokens to stake for passive income. That's because it has a very low staking minimum, as low as 1 ada token. This is quite attractive compared to ethereum, which is not only pricey but also needs as high as 31 eth to stake.

The best part is that cardano currently trades at a massive discount at current prices. At the moment, cardano is trading at less than $0.50. This is a considerable discount from cardano's 2021 prices. With cardano adoption on the rise, the odds are that ada could retest and surpass its 2021. This makes it one of the best-undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Shiba inu – high potential meme coin that has entered the metaverse space

Shiba inu is the perfect crypto for anyone looking to jump on the latest trends in the digital currency market. Like many other popular memes-based cryptos, this one was launched in mid-2020 by a team of anonymous developers who have chosen to remain hidden from the public eye. Despite their anonymity, these developers clearly understand what makes a successful crypto tick, as shiba inu has quickly become one of the hottest cryptos under $1.

With its unique blend of humoru, novelty, and technical savvy, shiba inu offers investors an exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a truly groundbreaking new coin. If you're looking to ride the wave of hype around youth-focused currencies like dogecoin, then shiba inu is worth considering.

Shiba inu has experienced an unprecedented growth trajectory in the crypto market. Shiba inu rose from relative obscurity to become a top-15 coin by market cap in just 18 months. This rapid ascension is a testament to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and shiba inu's many strong technical features. With its fast block times, scalable architecture, and pioneering use of the latest innovations in the blockchain space, shiba inu has quickly established itself as one of the most promising new cryptocurrencies on the market today.

This rapid ascent can be credited to many factors, including unprecedented support from its passionate community, high-quality development work, and enhanced marketing efforts. Regardless of the reasons behind its meteoric rise, there is no doubt that shiba inu is one of the most exciting projects in blockchain today, and its future looks very bright indeed. With continued success and adoption on the horizon, this coin will remain at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space for many years.

It is also interesting to note that shiba inu is expanding its use cases and moving beyond being a meme coin. Recently, the shiba inu team built a layer-2 solution called shibarium. This is meant to make the shiba inu scale better and more usable as a currency. The shiba inu team has also built a metaverse. All this points to shiba inu's growing potential and being massively undervalued at current prices. So, if you are looking for top crypto under $1 to invest in today, then shiba inu is the one.

Cronos – a payment cryptocurrency that is taking cryptocurrencies mainstream

As one of the market's most innovative and dynamic digital assets, cronos is at the heart of the crypto.com ecosystem. With a robust suite of products and services that includes everything from a top-of-the-line crypto exchange to a robust payment card solution, cronos truly helps to support the entire crypto.com community.

Whether you're looking to purchase or sell cryptocurrency, manage your funds, or earn new coins through trading competitions, cronos offers everything you need in a single integrated platform and with its unmatched security features and intuitive user interface, this digital asset truly is the cornerstone of one of the most dynamic crypto communities around.

Not only does crypto.com offer some of the lowest commission rates in the industry, but it also provides additional benefits to customers who hold cronos. As a result, this platform is ideal for high-volume traders since they can take advantage of these discount offers. Additionally, because crypto.com is always working to improve its services and stay ahead of the latest trends in digital trading, it is an ideal choice for anyone looking for security and confidence when trading their digital assets.

All this means that crono's odds for growth are pretty high and is undervalued due to the current crypto bear market. For someone with a long-term view of the cryptocurrency market, cronos is a high-potential crypto under $1 to invest today.

Decentraland – top metaverse cryptocurrency that is revolutionizing virtual real estate

If you believe the metaverse is the future, you might consider investing in decentraland today.

Whether you're networking with business colleagues, exploring new worlds, or simply socialising with friends, decentraland offers an immersive and engaging virtual experience. As one of the leading metaverse projects, decentraland allows users to interact with one another in a customizable 3d environment. Not only can you explore virtual storefronts, galleries, and cityscapes in real-time, but you can also create your digital avatar and plot out your very own plot of land.

Unlike other vr platforms that restrict user activity to predetermined spaces and experiences, decentraland puts control back into the hands of its users. Through its innovative token economy and blockchain technology, decentraland enables people worldwide to join forces, work together, and transform their land into vibrant digital playgrounds. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast looking for new challenges or just someone looking for a fun virtual getaway, decentraland promises something for everyone. The best part is that all activity in the decentraland ecosystem is carried out in mana tokens. This gives this token a lot of utility as more users adopt the metaverse.

For instance, using mana tokens, you can buy and sell virtual real estate on decentraland. In the past, millions of dollars worth of virtual real estate have sold on decentraland, and as more people learn of decentraland, interest in its metaverse will rise.

With such potential and mana currently at more than 80 per cent off its most recent highs, it is one of the best cryptos under $1 to invest in today.

The graph – indexing cryptocurrency that is making querying ethereum easier

With the growing popularity of blockchain technology, there is an increasing need for robust and efficient networks that can effectively manage large volumes of data. The graph offers a unique solution to this problem, as it is designed to be an open-source protocol that can organically index data on different blockchains. This makes it an ideal addition to any investment portfolio, as it provides investors with the opportunity to take advantage of the massive potential in this rapidly evolving space.

With its proven track record and forward-thinking approach, the graph is likely to play a key role in driving positive change in the world of cryptocurrency and beyond. In other words, it could be one of the most exciting opportunities on the market today. That's because, ultimately, people need easy access to the data they need and fast.

It is also noteworthy that, like the other cryptocurrencies in this list, the graph has taken a huge hit due to the cryptocurrency bear run of 2022. This means it's undervalued and hence a top cryptocurrency under $1 to invest in now.

Basic attention token – top cryptocurrency driving personal data protection on the web

Basic attention token (bat) is a cryptocurrency that strives to revolutionise how consumers are rewarded for their attention. In today's information-saturated world, ads and marketing materials bombard us at every turn - and much of it is irrelevant to our personal preferences and interests. Not only that, but even when we do see an ad or marketing material that is relevant to our needs, we are not rewarded in any way for viewing it.

This imbalance in the digital advertising landscape lies at the core of bat's mission: to disrupt the status quo by allowing consumers themselves to be 'paid' for paying attention. This is accomplished through bat's proprietary brave browser, which can be installed on any internet-connected device. With brave, users can conveniently streamline their lives by getting rid of pesky ads while also opting in to receive targeted ads from brands they trust and respect - without compromising their privacy or other online activities. As such, the basic attention token represents a long overdue shift toward a more equitable system for distributing rewards for consumer attention.

With such a huge potential market that could disrupt the workings of big tech companies, the basic attention token could rally in value going into the future. It also means that bat is trading at a discount at current prices. This makes it one of the top cryptocurrencies under $1 to invest in today.

1inch – one of the best defi cryptocurrencies for price efficiency

Next on top cryptos under $1 to invest today is 1inch. With the rise of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, there has been an explosion in the number of decentralised exchanges available. While many crypto enthusiasts view this as a good thing, having so many exchange options can also be confusing and difficult to navigate. That's where 1inch comes in. This innovative platform acts as an aggregator for multiple decentralised exchanges, scanning each one to look for the best prices.

Using its powerful algorithms, 1inch can quickly scan numerous different exchanges at once, identifying market conditions and choosing the one with the best pricing options. Whether you are looking to buy or sell a specific crypto asset, 1inch can help you find the most efficient path to achieve your goals.

Despite its powerful use case, 1inch has a relatively low market cap, and has seen a significant dilution in value for the better part of 2022. This means at current prices 1inch is undervalued. For an investor looking for a low-cost high potential altcoin to buy now, 1inch is a worthy consideration.

Dogecoin – top undervalued meme coin that is growing in adoption

When it was first launched in 2013, few could have predicted the true impact of dogecoin. This meme coin soon became a viral sensation, with people worldwide contributing to the creation of memes and sharing their opinions on this digital currency and despite its playful origins, many quickly recognised the power and potential of dogecoin. At its peak, it saw an unprecedented bull run as investors flocked to buy up this digital currency and ride its wave of success.

Today, dogecoin continues to be a popular choice among crypto enthusiasts due to its reputation for being user-friendly. With a devoted community backing it and robust transaction speeds, dogecoin remains one of the most trusted coins in the industry.

When it comes to predicting the future of technology, few individuals have a better track record than Elon Musk. As the CEO of Tesla and Spacex, he has revolutionised several industries with groundbreaking innovations and ideas and it seems he is also a believer in cryptocurrencies – particularly dogecoin.

Over the years, Musk has made numerous cryptic references to dogecoin on social media, and many industry experts believe this is because he sees great potential in cryptocurrency. Perhaps most interesting is that Tesla now sells some of its merchandise in dogecoin. Tesla also reportedly holds some dogecoin in its portfolio. Ultimately, Musk's support of dogecoin demonstrates how influential this currency has become and what great things we can expect from it in the coming years.

Given that dogecoin is currently trading at pennies and has lost a sizable portion of its value in 2022, the odds are that it is massively undervalued. We believe it is one of the best cryptos under $1 to invest in today.

Stellar – fast-growing cryptocurrency that is making instant cross-border payments possible

Payment's chain stellar also makes it to the list of top cryptos under $1 to invest today. Stellar is widely recognised as a leading blockchain project, offering fast and affordable cross-border transactions while also serving as a platform for developing innovative applications. Its native network is built around a powerful distributed ledger system that can quickly process thousands of transactions per second, making it one of the market's most reliable and efficient payment networks.

Given its impressive track record and strong partnerships with major corporations like ibm and moneygram, stellar is the ideal choice for businesses looking to streamline their transaction processes. Stellar offers functionality and convenience without breaking the bank if you're dealing with large volumes of payments or want to reduce your operational costs.

Stellar is also shaping up as the best cryptocurrency for remittances to areas where the legacy financial system is not that strong. For instance, stellar is a powerful decentralised platform that could be used to facilitate more affordable, faster, and secure money transfers to family members living in the developing world. Unlike traditional remittance companies, which charge high fees in exchange for convenience, stellar charges much lower fees and offers unmatched transparency and security. In addition, stellar's network allows funds to reach their destinations quickly- often within a few seconds without getting caught up in costly intermediaries and because stellar uses digital currency, transactions can be completed and received globally with minimal hassle or frustration.

Given its many advantages, it's no wonder that stellar has become such a popular choice for those looking to send money overseas. Stellar is the platform for you if you are trying to support your loved ones from afar or want an affordable way to manage your finances effectively.

With all these strengths and its current low prices, there is no doubt that stellar is one of the most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy today.

How to choose the best crypto under $1 to invest today

Up to this point, you have a good idea of the 13 best cryptocurrencies under $1 to invest today. But how did we choose them?

In the next section, we look at the criteria to use when deciding the best penny cryptocurrency to invest in.

Look at the token supply

The price of a token is not always an accurate indication of its actual value. While it is true that the price of a crypto asset may fluctuate and rise or fall, to understand its valuation truly, we must consider market capitalisation. This is the number of tokens in circulation multiplied by the prevailing price. In other words, the value of a coin is not simply determined by its price.

That's why a penny cryptocurrency with lots of tokens in circulation can be overvalued, and a token valued at $10, but with a low supply to be undervalued. When investing in a penny cryptocurrency, look at its market cap vis-à-vis its use case potential growth. If the market cap is high, but the use cases are not that strong, then it is possibly overvalued.

Potential use cases

High-potential penny cryptocurrencies have a low market cap and a growing range of potential use cases. These types of coins offer tremendous value growth potential, as they have the potential to scale both in terms of adoption and market cap. Essentially, these are the coins with the greatest chance of becoming tomorrow's mainstream currencies or investment assets.

One penny cryptocurrency worth watching is ripple, which focuses on international payments between financial institutions. Ripple has been embraced by companies like American Express and Santander, putting it at the forefront of an emerging trend in which banks turn to crypto for their payment needs.

The team behind the cryptocurrency

Investing in a penny cryptocurrency is always a bit of a gamble, but it can be much more effective if you do your research first. One of the most important aspects to look at when assessing new crypto is its team. Having a robust and capable team at the helm makes them more likely to successfully implement their plans and grow their coin.

Such teams should be composed of experienced developers, marketers, and project managers – all individuals who have a proven track record of success. Additionally, it's essential to scrutinise the experiences, skills carefully, and backgrounds each person on the team brings to the table. By carefully vetting your potential investment development team before parting with your hard-earned cash, you can significantly increase your chances of generating some serious growth in the crypto market.

The community

When it comes to investing in penny cryptocurrencies, one key factor to look for is a strong community. Engaging and enthusiastic community about the project can help generate hype and positive buzz, which can be crucial for driving investor interest and generating fomo during bull markets.

Such communities are typically driven by passionate members who truly believe in the potential for the cryptocurrency's long-term success, so they are willing to actively contribute their time and energy to guiding the project forward and as these communities grow and thrive, this further proves their project's potential for growth and success, attracting even more investors along the way.

Token distribution

When considering investing in a cryptocurrency under $1, it is crucial to take a look at the distribution of tokens. In general, a fair distribution means that the majority of the tokens are held by community members rather than a small group of founders or developers, ensuring that the token distribution is equitable can minimise your risk and maximise your potential profit.

Of course, determining whether the token distribution is truly fair is not always easy. There are many factors to consider, including whether there have been any pre-sales or other fundraising rounds and how aggressively the coin has been promoted to the public. It is also essential to pay close attention to market trends, as periods of high volatility can leave investors vulnerable to exploitation by scammers or less-than-ethical promoters.

When done carefully and with awareness, determining whether a coin's token distribution appears fair can help you make more informed investment decisions and avoid risky situations.

Conclusion

This article has looked at the 15 best cryptos under $1 to invest today. Besides trading at pennies, these cryptocurrencies have strong use cases and thanks to the bear market, are heavily discounted.

Any of the undervalued penny cryptocurrencies in this list have a lot of growth potential. However, we believe xrp has the most potential. This is thanks to a potential positive ending to the case between ripple and the sec.

Faqs

Where can i buy cheap cryptos under $1 today?

There are many exchanges where you can buy penny cryptocurrencies. However, from our analysis, etoro is the best. It is regulated and has a wide array of penny cryptocurrencies listed.

Which crypto under $1 has the most potential?

All the cryptocurrencies we have discussed have a lot of growth potential. However, xrp stands out. If ripple wins the case against the sec, it could send xrp rocketing.

Are penny cryptocurrencies safe?

Yes, penny cryptocurrencies are safe. You need to do your due diligence to avoid falling for scams.

