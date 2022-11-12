Despite the cryptocurrency market being heavily bearish for the better part of 2022, adoption continues to grow. New coins are coming up, and the older ones are improving on their fundamentals to meet the ever-evolving needs of the market. This means going into 2023, investors could be up for impressive gains.

On this basis, we look at the top cryptocurrency to explode in 2023. In this article, we look at cryptocurrencies with the biggest upside potential. We will also guide you on how to buy the best new cryptocurrencies in 2023.

Ready? Let's get started.

>>>Buy Crypto Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2023

With almost 20,000 new cryptocurrencies and dozens coming up daily, finding the next big cryptocurrency to explode in 2023 can be a challenge. To help you choose the right, also cut the time you spend finding promising cryptocurrencies, we have researched the market and narrowed it down to 13.

From our analysis, the 13 most promising cryptocurrencies in the market today are below.

Terra classic (LUNC) – Rebound cryptocurrency with a dedicated community. Cardano (ADA) – Layer-1 blockchain with a lot of growth potential. ApeCoin (APE) – A popular Metaverse cryptocurrency that is massively undervalued. Ethereum (ETH) – Undervalued smart contracts cryptocurrency after recent upgrades. Tron (TRX) – Popular blockchain that is changing how we view content creation. Solana (SOL) – Highly scalable blockchain that even rivals centralised systems. DeFi coin (DEFC) – New Decentralized exchange that is gaining traction fast. Avalanche (AVAX) – Layer-1 chain that prides itself on scalability and consistent network uptime. Stellar (XLM) – A payments cryptocurrency that is banking the unbanked. Cosmos (ATOM) – New innovative cryptocurrency that is focused on interoperability. Chainlink (LINK) – Decentralized data oracles cryptocurrency that is has gained market dominance. Ripple (XRP) – Payments cryptocurrency that has the potential to make a comeback in 2023. Shiba inu (SHIB) – Popular meme coin that is improving its use cases.

>>>Buy crypto now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

An in-depth Look at the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023

If you want to profit from cryptocurrencies in 2023, any of the cryptocurrencies in the list above could be helpful.

Let's now look at each of them in-depth to give you an even clearer insight into why these cryptocurrencies could explode in 2023. By the time you finish reading this, you should be able to make an informed choice on whether these cryptocurrencies are worthwhile additions to your crypto portfolio.

Terra classic (LUNC) – Rebound cryptocurrency with a dedicated community.

Terra classic has been through some tough times, but its community's determination and resilience have landed it back on investors' radars. After the collapse of the LUNA/UST ecosystem, Terra classic seemed poised to fall by the wayside, with many analysts declaring it dead in the water. However, against all odds, it survived. And thanks to its strong community spirit and clever moves on its part, Terra classic is being hailed as a top cryptocurrency pick for 2023.

For example, one piece of news currently driving up investor interest in Terra classic is the aggressive token burn program recently introduced by the team. By proactively burning unused tokens from circulation, they have taken an essential step towards unlocking the true potential of their tokenomics model. This move could give LUNA tokens a much-needed boost, driving demand and ultimately leading to increased valuations for LUNC holders. With so much potential still on offer for this innovative project, there is no doubt that Terra classic is a top cryptocurrency to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy LUNC now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Cardano (ADA) – Layer-1 blockchain with a lot of growth potential.

Cardano easily makes it to the list of top cryptocurrencies that could explode in 2023 for its strong use cases.

When Charles Hoskinson first developed cardano, it was to create the next generation of blockchain platforms. Hoskinson recognised that current networks, including ethereum and bitcoin, faced scalability, interoperability, and sustainability challenges. With cardano, he set out to tackle these issues by creating a platform that would leverage innovative technologies like smart contracts and side chains while promoting openness, transparency, and decentralisation.

His efforts seem to have paid off. Cardano has steadily gained traction in the crypto community and is now considered one of the most promising new blockchain platforms on the market. Overall, it seems clear that cardano is set to become a disruptive force in the industry that will change how we think about blockchains and help pave the way for a truly connected world of decentralised networks.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies that use Proof-of-Work (PoW) to verify transactions and create new blocks, cardano uses a 'Proof-of-Stake' (PoS) validation mechanism. This helps to significantly reduce its carbon footprint when new blocks are created, making the cardano blockchain more sustainable than many of its competitors. In addition, the smart contract functionality built into the cardano network is a powerful tool for building Dapps. With its robust security features and low transaction costs, cardano offers an attractive combination of features for anyone looking to build and launch their dApps. Ultimately, this makes it an up-and-coming platform for innovators in the blockchain space.

The best part is that cardano is trading at massive lows from its most recent all-time highs. This means the upside potential is enormous, and cardano could be among the top cryptocurrencies that explode in 2023.

>>>Buy cardano now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

ApeCoin (APE) – A Popular Metaverse cryptocurrency that is massively undervalued.

NFTs continue gaining traction among investors despite the massive price volatility in 2022. This makes ApeCoin a high-potential altcoin today, thanks to its connection to popular NFTs in the market.

This ERC-20 token is closely linked to a collection of NFTs called the Bored Ape Yacht Club, or BAYC. These NFTs have garnered incredible attention from top celebrities and have become highly sought after among crypto enthusiasts as some of the best NFTs available today.

The hype around BAYC NFTs is not unfounded. The BAYC collection includes eye-catching artwork, impressive collectability, and incredible value since each NFT is hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some running into millions. Given all this hype around ApeCoin and BAYC, it's no wonder it was one of the most anticipated releases when it was first launched earlier this year.

ApeCoin is also gaining use cases in the fast-growing Metaverse space. While ApeCoin was not created by Yuga Labs, the organization behind BAYC, its popularity has seen Yuga Labs integrate it into its Otherside Metaverse. Although this virtual world is still in its development stages, ApeCoin plays an essential role within the framework of Otherside. Not only can it be used to buy in-app items and make in-game purchases, but it can also be exchanged for other currencies from Otherside itself or third-party applications that integrate with it.

Beyond its core use case within the virtual world of Otherside, however, ApeCoin has also been adopted by several games aimed at mass audiences. Thus far, this use case has helped to increase the utility and popularity of APE among users and investors.

ApeCoin also benefits from tremendous community backing thanks to its ties to BAYC and Otherside. When you consider all these factors and ApeCoin's bear run in 2022, it is not hard to see why it is one of the top cryptocurrencies to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy ApeCoin now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Ethereum (ETH) – Undervalued smart contracts cryptocurrency after recent upgrades

The number two cryptocurrency is one of the most fundamentally strong tokens in the market today. As such, after an extensive bear run in 2022, ethereum has the potential to explode in 2023.

In recent years, ethereum has quickly become one of the world's most popular and well-used cryptocurrencies. With its strong support for dApps development, fast transaction speeds, and relatively low fees, it is no surprise that many people choose to use ethereum for their financial needs.

However, as demand for ethereum continues to grow, scalability has become a major issue facing the network. To address this problem and improve scalability, the developers behind ethereum 2.0 have decided to utilise a novel proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and sharding technology.

By moving away from traditional proof-of-work protocols that require vast amounts of energy and resources, these new features will make Ethereum more sustainable and user-friendly than ever before. Moreover, with its enhanced transaction capacity, ETH 2.0 will likely significantly decrease network fees. At a time when scalability is such a critical need in the crypto space, projects like ethereum 2.0 are paving the way forward for the truly decentralised networks of tomorrow.

Besides ethereum's improving usability, ethereum's price is currently at a huge discount compared to its all-time high of $4800. This means ETH is presently undervalued. As such, if the crypto markets gain traction in 2023, ethereum could be among the top cryptocurrencies to explode and reward investors handsomely.

>>>Buy ethereum Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Tron (TRX) – Popular blockchain that is changing how we view content creation

Next on the list of cryptocurrencies that could explode in 2023 is Tron. Tron is a fast-growing blockchain network shaking up the dApp development world. Its secure Smart Contract functionality and decentralised platform structure have many similarities to ethereum, another leading smart contract protocol.

However, what really sets Tron apart from other popular blockchain networks is its emphasis on content creators. Tron aims to give content creators more control over their work by cutting out intermediaries such as YouTube and directly connecting them with their audience. This exciting shift in the landscape could mean great things for content producers and consumers alike, allowing users to benefit from innovation within the space truly.

Tron also has a pretty forward-looking consensus mechanism. With its highly-liquid Proof-of-Stake model and compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, Tron has become a significant player in the blockchain world. And with recent high-profile partnerships with companies like Samsung, Tron's credibility and potential are skyrocketing.

Even as Tron's fundamentals continue to strengthen, the price has remained depressed for 2022. This means TRX is highly undervalued at current prices. If the crypto market turns bullish in 2023, Tron will be among the top cryptocurrencies to explode in value.

>>>Buy TRX Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Solana (SOL) – Highly scalable blockchain that even rivals centralized systems

Scalability is one of the key factors determining the long-term adoption of cryptocurrencies. That's why Solana makes it to the list of undervalued cryptocurrencies that will explode in 2023.

Solana is a new blockchain designed from the ground up to solve the key challenges existing platforms face. Solana can achieve unprecedented performance, scale, and efficiency based on a novel consensus algorithm called Proof of History. Solana can handle thousands of transactions per second with minimal memory requirements by relying on a consensus mechanism that puts less of a burden on individual nodes.

Furthermore, thanks to its innovative architecture and powerful programming language, solana makes it easy for developers to create user-friendly applications that run seamlessly in the decentralised environment. Whether you're looking for blockchain solutions for your business or want to explore cutting-edge technology, solana promises to be an innovative platform that can meet all your needs.

From an investor standpoint, solana is massively undervalued at current prices. That's because its core metrics are driving up adoption, especially in the launch of NFTs. This means in another bull cycle, it could take off in the same manner that it did in 2021. We believe it is one of the hot cryptocurrencies that could explode in 2023.

>>>Buy solana Now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

DeFi coin (DEFC) – New decentralized exchange gaining traction fast.

One of the top cryptocurrencies set to explode in 2023 is deFi coin, and for a good reason. Decentralised exchanges are on a growth trajectory, and deFi swap is one of the newest kids on the block. So, what exactly is deFi coin?

DeFi coin is a high-performing token that powers the DeFi swap decentralised exchange. With its support for multiple decentralised financial services like yield farming, token swapping, and even staking for passive income, deFi coin has quickly become a favourite among users of the platform. Whether you are looking for easy access to stablecoin contracts or want to explore faster ways to try out new trading strategies, deFi coin has everything you need to get the most out of your crypto investments.

For those looking to invest in the deFi space, deFi coin is a great option. As the native token of deFi swap, a leading decentralised exchange for deFi applications, it offers investors unparalleled exposure to the growth and development of this exciting new ecosystem. And thanks to the promising trajectory of deFi swap in particular and the wider deFi market at large, returns on DEFC have been stellar so far. When deFi swap first started trading in May 2022, investors jumped on board immediately and sent the price skyrocketing by triple digits in a very short time. With such impressive price action and the fact the DeFi swap is growing in adoption, it's clear that now is the perfect time to get on board with deFi coin and stake your claim in this dynamic and fast-growing market.

While deFi coin is primarily known as the native token of the deFi swap exchange, it has several other potential uses that could contribute to its long-term value. First and foremost, the deFi swap exchange team has devised an innovative scheme for rewarding token holders. By charging a 10 per cent tax on every transaction where deFi coin is bought or sold, the team has created a novel mechanism for generating revenue. Of this income, 50 per cent is redirected back to token holders as a reward, helping to drive up demand for the coin.

Meanwhile, the remaining 50 per cent goes into creating and maintaining the deFi swap exchange's key liquidity pools, ensuring ample buying and selling opportunities for traders and providing added liquidity to support price stability. Thus, through its unique structure and many practical applications, deFi coin offers excellent value to investors and serves as a valuable tool for increasing market activity and investor returns.

With all these use cases, coupled with the deFi swap's growing community on social media, it's easy to see why deFi coin is a top cryptocurrency that could explode in 2023.

>>>Buy crypto now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Avalanche (AVAX) – Layer-1 chain prides itself on scalability and consistent network uptime

Like solana, avalanche is a highly scalable layer-1 chain and can't miss the list of top cryptocurrencies to explode in 2023. Avalanche is a powerful new platform built on blockchain technology. With its unique scalability and consistency in network uptime, this innovative platform has quickly become a favorite among developers and businesses.

Its underlying architecture sets avalanche apart from other blockchain solutions, which ensures that transactions are processed quickly and efficiently, with minimal disruption to network connectivity. Additionally, avalanche is renowned for its ability to accommodate many applications, enabling developers to build complex systems that run smoothly and seamlessly. Whether you're looking for the perfect solution for your next big project or want a reliable platform to underpin your existing applications, avalanche is an unbeatable choice.

Like the other cryptocurrencies in this list, avalanche's price is heavily depressed at the moment. This gives it a significant upside potential and a hot cryptocurrency that could explode in 2023.

>>>Buy crypto now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Stellar (XLM) – A payments cryptocurrency that is banking the unbanked

Stellar lumen is an influential cryptocurrency that was created to provide financial services to those underserved by the traditional banking system. By utilising its cutting-edge blockchain technology, this innovative digital currency has been able to break down the boundaries that traditionally limit access to essential financial services.

Thanks to stellar lumens, millions of people around the globe now have more significant opportunities for pursuing their dreams and ambitions. Whether you need money for your business or want to send funds back home, stellar lumens has you covered. With rapid transaction speeds and ultra-low fees, it is quickly becoming the preferred payment method for those looking to bank the unbanked and enable economic growth worldwide.

However, its KYC feature truly sets it apart from its competitors. Unlike many other digital currencies, which anyone with an internet connection can use, stellar requires its users to go through a process to determine their identity and verify their transactions. This mechanism helps reduce fraud and increase security, making stellar a more trusted payment method for consumers and businesses. Furthermore, this feature gives stellar the potential to be integrated into existing banking infrastructures and financial systems, further enhancing its appeal as a payments currency. Overall, stellar's KYC features make it an attractive option as a future-forward payments solution.

With such strong capabilities and a massive dip in price, stellar is an undervalued altcoin set to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy XLM now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Cosmos (ATOM) – New innovative cryptocurrency that is focused on interoperability

Another top cryptocurrency that could explode in 2023 is cosmos. Cosmos is a blockchain poised to make waves in the crypto space in the coming years. Unlike other chains, cosmos has been designed with interoperability in mind; its goal is to enable dApp developers to seamlessly create cross-chain products and services, opening up a whole new world of possibilities in the crypto realm. But why is this such an important feature?

Well, one of the most significant barriers confronting blockchain technology users today is the inability to access all dApps from a single platform. Because each project operates on its own chain, accessing multiple different platforms can be tricky and time-consuming, so creators are drastically limiting their potential user base by sticking with a single chain.

Cosmos's unique architecture makes it possible for developers to build flexible applications across multiple chains using interconnected hubs, thus reducing limitations and opening up exciting new opportunities for users and creators alike. Thanks to this innovative approach, cosmos will likely become one of the key players in this rapidly evolving space.

When building decentralised applications (dApps), the cosmos protocol is also one of the most advanced solutions. Not only does it provide developers with a robust framework for creating and managing their own blockchains, but it also allows them to come up with unique zones/sidechains that can connect. This gives them complete freedom to develop fully autonomous custom networks while still being able to take advantage of the many features of the central cosmos hub.

Moreover, this interconnectedness ensures that dApps integration can cut through different zones, leading to much higher levels of interoperability and functionality. Overall, the innovative design of the cosmos protocol gives developers everything they need to create cutting-edge apps that will truly revolutionise the world of blockchain technology.

With all these factors at play and cosmos currently trading at an over 70 per cent discount, the odds are that the price will rebound. This makes ATOM a top cryptocurrency to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy cosmos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Chainlink (LINK) – Decentralized data oracles cryptocurrency that has gained market dominance

Chainlink is the leading decentralised oracle cryptocurrency, and its continued growth and adoption are a testament to its stellar performance. The platform leverages blockchain technology to connect data sources and users in a decentralised and secure way, eliminating the need for a centralised middleman. This allows chainlink to offer developers across different industries unparalleled levels of accuracy, reliability, and cost-efficiency when accessing off-chain data.

What's more, as an open-source project, chainlink is continuously improving through contributions from a growing global community of developers who believe in its potential to transform the data access landscape. As more companies come on board, chainlink will only continue to grow in popularity and relevance, making it the ultimate choice for those seeking decentralised oracle solutions.

Interestingly, the price hasn't kept up even as adoption has grown since mid-2021. This makes LINK a top cryptocurrency with incredible growth potential once the markets gain traction. As more people learn of the power of LINK, we expect it to do well. We believe it is a top cryptocurrency to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy LINK now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Ripple (XRP) – A payments cryptocurrency that has the potential to make a comeback in 2023

Hype matters when it comes to a cryptocurrency's growth potential. We have included XRP in the list of top cryptocurrencies to explode in 2023. There is so much expectation that if the case between SEC and ripple ends in ripple's favour, FOMO could take this cryptocurrency to a new all-time high.

Besides the potential hype around the SEC case, there is a lot of expectation around integrating XRP into ripplenet products that target the banking industry. At its core, XRP is designed to facilitate fast and low-cost currency exchange. Ripple has created an innovative payment system that gives users access to an extensive network of global currency exchange partners. Moreover, thanks to its decentralised structure and peer-to-peer transactions via distributed ledger technology, transactions on ripplenet can process very quickly with low processing fees relative to traditional banking systems.

And although many skeptics doubt whether or not such a novel approach will prove successful over the long term, there are plenty of reasons for investors to be optimistic about XRP's chances of success. One of them is that banks, especially in Asia, are already adopting ripple's technologies, including those that use XRP for cross-border payments.

With demand for cryptocurrencies continuing to soar, many believe that XRP is set up for big things shortly. Whether it's from its growing adoption in banking, gaining market share from traditional banks, or simply riding the interest in cryptocurrencies, there's no doubt that XRP has a lot of growth potential. Given that XRP is currently at a significant discount from its all-time highs of 2017, there is a good chance it is a cryptocurrency that could explode in value in 2023.

When you choose to buy XRP, you could buy into the future replacement of SWIFT, which could mean exponential value growth.

>>>Buy XRP now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Popular meme coin that is improving its use cases

When it was first launched in 2020, Shiba inu was an unknown cryptocurrency. Despite its name – taken from a popular Japanese breed of dog – few people had ever heard of it, and most people assumed that it would quickly fade into obscurity. But against all odds, Shiba Inu rose to become one of the most powerful and successful cryptocurrencies ever created. Over two years, it soared in value by an astonishing 48 million percent, making millionaires out of ordinary investors and cementing its status as one of the most remarkable success stories in history.

Although many experts have tried to explain this incredible growth and the sudden rise to fame of Shiba inu, no clear consensus has been reached. Some believe that the blockchain technology behind Shiba inu performed better than its competitors, offering greater security and faster transaction times. Others suggest that it was the hype around meme coins at the time. But ultimately, nobody can say why this cryptocurrency became such a massive success. All we know is that Shiba inu made waves during its short but spectacular run – and its legacy will live on long after its inevitable demise.

The best part is that Shiba inu will likely get bigger over time. That's because, besides the meme coin hype, Shiba inu now has a layer-2 solution that is making payments cheaper and faster. At the same time, it now has a Metaverse, one of the fastest-growing markets in 2023. All these improvements and its current price give SHIB the potential to explode in 2023.

>>>Buy SHIB now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

How to find the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023

With thousands of cryptocurrencies all promising big returns, it is difficult to find the next top cryptocurrency to buy in 2023. The good news is that there is a methodology you can use to buy cryptocurrencies and increase your odds of hitting home runs.

In the follow-up section, we take you through the steps you can take to increase your odds of success in choosing high-potential cryptocurrencies for 2023.

Be in tune with cryptocurrency news

It is easy to find the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023 by staying in tune with the news. One key factor to remember is that volatility reigns supreme in this space, and certain news items can entirely transform a coin's trajectory. For example, an adverse event like an exchange hack or regulatory crackdown can wreak havoc on a coin's price, driving it down sharply. On the other side of the spectrum, positive news can send prices soaring as investors rush to get in before the inevitable growth takes hold.

An excellent way to identify crypto news that has the potential to move the market is by tracking trends in low-cap altcoins. These lesser-known coins often pick up steam after receiving coverage from major media outlets, allowing investors to get in early and ride them for big gains further down the line.

Leverage the power of social media

When finding the next big cryptocurrency, one of the best strategies is to follow what's happening on social media. Sites like Twitter and Reddit are ideal for tracking projects in real time, as these platforms enable users to share information about new developments and other news concerning the crypto world. Additionally, since these sites draw a wide range of followers and contributors, they provide an excellent source of insights into what traders and investors are thinking.

As such, anyone looking to get ahead in the crypto space would be wise to keep a close eye on these sites as we head into 2023. With so much hype surrounding new projects and technologies, it's crucial to stay up to date with all the latest trends if you want your portfolio to stay relevant in this rapidly changing space.

Get in at ICO

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) are an easy way of funding new crypto projects. In an ICO, developers issue tokens to potential investors at a massive discount, giving them a chance to profit when the project hits the market. These tokens are typically tied to the performance of the project. In this sense, ICOs can be seen as a win-win scenario for both developers and investors: developers have an easy and effective way of accessing capital for their projects, while investors get access to high-potential investments at a low cost. By getting in at ICO, you stand a good chance of buying into highly profitable cryptocurrencies in 2023. The best meme coins in the market today were most profitable to those who got in at ICO.

The only downside to ICOs is that many of them are scams. As such, due diligence is necessary before investing.

>>>Buy cryptos now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Where to buy the next big cryptocurrency in 2023

Up to this point, you have a good idea of the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023. The next thing you need to know is the best cryptocurrency exchange and where to buy them. The last thing you want is to invest in a high-potential altcoin only to lose it to a scam exchange.

From our analysis, we believe it is one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges to use in 2023. eToro has more than 20 million users worldwide. eToro is a regulated exchange by the SEC, FINRA, CySEC, ASIC, and FinCEN. eToro also comes with the advantage of a low investment minimum, as low as $10. Even with a low budget, you can invest in a wide array of high-potential altcoins that could explode in 2023.

>>>Buy crypto now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk

Next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023 – conclusion

In this article, we have looked in-depth at the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2023. Each of the cryptocurrencies in this list has massive potential for growth. However, from our analysis, we believe Terra classic has the most potential. With the recently introduced token burn and a strong community, the odds for a parabolic price run are high.

FAQs

Which cryptocurrency is going to explode in 2023?

Any of the cryptocurrencies in this article can do well in 2023. However, we believe Terra classic could outperform them all based on hype.

What is the best exchange to buy promising cryptocurrencies in 2023?

While there are many cryptocurrency exchanges you can use, eToro is one of the best. It is regulated, has multiple deposit methods, and has a low investment minimum of just $10.

Are there risks to investing in altcoins?

Yes. Most altcoins are volatile, and most low-cap ones tend to have extreme volatility. Some are usually scams, too. As such, due diligence is necessary before investing.

>>>Buy crypto now<<<

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk