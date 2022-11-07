The UK government's new range of climate measures have been criticised for a lack of detail by a leading environmental charity.

Glasgow played host to the COP climate summit in 2021, with this year's event taking place in Egypt and getting under way on Monday.

On day one Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ,ade series of announcements on energy transition, climate financing and forest and nature preservation.

These included £65.5m for green tech innovation and significant clean energy investments with Kenya and Egypt, as well as more than £150m for protecting rainforests and natural habitats, including the Congo Basin and Amazon.

The government also pledge to triple funding for climate transition, from £500m in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2025.

However, environmental charity Greenpeace has warned that the plans are lacking in detail, and raised concerns that the money could come out of the existing international aid budget.

The organisation also urged Westminster to immediately end all new fossil fuel projects in the UK.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said: “Rishi Sunak is making some of the right noises, but with so little detail that it’s hard to see how developing countries will be reassured that the UK is going to deliver what is needed.

"The UK’s commitment to triple funding for climate adaptation may sound good, but it's simply not good enough if new funds are not added to the existing pot of money, and if the UK's climate finance continues to eat into the aid budget.

“Developing countries need to know for certain that the new funds announced by Sunak today really are new, and are additional to the UK’s existing climate finance commitments.

"It’s also vital that these funds go directly to the communities that really need them. They must properly protect Indigenous rights, and must not contribute to greenwashing through offsetting projects that allow fossil fuel polluters and forest destroyers to continue business as usual.

“If the UK is truly committed to being a global climate leader, it should back developing nations’ calls on climate finance and loss and damage in the negotiations.

"It should also clean up its climate record at home by immediately ending all new fossil fuel projects, investing in home insulation, and strengthening the Environment Act to ban all deforestation in supply chains.”