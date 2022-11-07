Remember Phoenix Nights? Remember ‘remember Ceefax?’? Remember garlic bread?
Remember ‘GARLIC BREAD???’?
Why are you asking me what I remember?
Remember Peter Kay? Remember Phoenix Nights? Remember Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere? Remember the Amarillo song?
Yes, but -
Remember Peter Kay’s last tour 12 years ago? Remember 2010?
I do, but -
Remember Lady Gaga’s meat dress? Remember Instagram being created? Remember The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher’s acclaimed insight into the origins of Facebook? Remember The Hurt Locker’s Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett winning for Best Sound Mixing at the 82nd Academy Awards?
READ MORE: James Corden, Ricky Gervais and the art of stealing jokes
Most of that, but -
Remember the World Cup in South Africa? Remember vuvuzelas? Remember your nan thought vuvuzela was a country in South America?
My nan didn’t say -
Remember Wikileaks? Remember Angry Birds? Remember Downton Abbey? Remember the coalition government? Remember the trapped Chilean miners? Remember the BP oil spill?
Of course, but -
Remember 12 years ago? Remember 2010? Remember Peter Kay’s last tour?
No, but I’ve got a feeli -
Remember it was his first tour for seven years? Remember it was called ‘The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour…Now On Tour’ after his initial plan to just play a series of dates in Manchester grew into a nationwide tour? Remember it was a complete sell-out, with its sales of over one million tickets making it the world’s biggest stand-up comedy tour? Remember he was the first stand-up comedian to play 15 sold out nights at London’s O2 Arena?
Vaguely, but -
Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022
Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I
Remember Sunday night’s episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’? Remember the advert that was shown during it, in which Peter Kay is shown carrying a carpet into a house? Remember it featuring confirmation from Kay that he would be back on tour before the end of the year?
I don't watch -
Remember it was followed up by a statement online, which read: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”? Remember he added: “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35, the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”? Remember the tour poster described it as “better late than never” and “the ideal Christmas gift”?
READ MORE: Twitter boss Elon Musk proves he can definitely take a joke
Did he remember to book any Scottish dates?
Remember the statement was accompanied by a list of 22 British shows, two of which will take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in May 2023?
I’ve never actually seen Peter Kay live. What’s he like?
I don’t remember.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here