Solana has been a member of the “top 10 cryptos by market cap” list for quite some time now and is considered to have one of the most robust blockchain networks in the industry.

While bull runs are nothing new to this established crypto, the last two weeks have brought a lot of investor attention its way due to the solid 10% increase it saw.

For months now, analysts have been praising Solana’s slow but dedicated approach to new features and updates, explaining that this project is bound to bounce back to its $259.96 ATH eventually.

But when exactly can we expect this to occur? And, is Solana the best investment we can make today?

According to analysts, while it’s a good long-term investment, there are some more profitable projects to pay attention to at the moment. The most mentioned ones are D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA.

Let’s check out the details.

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030

At the time of writing, Solana is priced at $32.99 per token and saw a 17.4% increase in the last week, following Ethereum and Bitcoin’s bullish momentum.

The project’s market cap has also seen a slight increase (2.3%) in the last 24 hours and is now up to $11.8 billion.

Even though the project is still 89% down from its November 2021 all-time high of $259.96, the last few months have shown that SOL can maintain solid resistance during the most severe crypto winters.

As the market continues to gradually recover, so will the price of SOL.

Not only does Solana have one of the safest and fastest blockchain networks in the industry, it’s also the first cryptocurrency ever to incorporate the Proof-of-History system.

Solana is everything Ethereum claimed it would be after the Merge, but much faster.

Because of this, and the project’s great reputation among crypto traders, experts believe that the price of SOL will continue to grow in the upcoming years.

Here’s a quick table that summarises these predictions.

Year

Expected High

Expected low

2022

$43.93

$30.21

2023

$87.08

$62.75

2025

$174.82

$101.97

2028

$311.46

$246.88

2030

$504.60

$327.24

Currently, Solana is developing in several aspects, including Web3, NFTs, and DeFi. If these developments go as planned and the project manages to expand its reach, there’s no doubt about whether there will be increases in the near future.

However, we can’t expect anything significant to occur by the end of 2022. Solana is known to take things slowly when it comes to new additions, which is why we believe it will end 2022 somewhere around the $45 mark.

For 2023, if we see the new features up and running, SOL could double in value, ending the year a bit below the $90 target.

Long term, the project should be able to recapture its previous ATH and build on it. Unless the market sees any major crashes, it could end 2028 at the price of $311.46. The same methodology applies to 2030, for which we can expect the project to surpass the $500 resistance.

What Are Some of the Best Solana Alternatives?

While we expect Solana will continue to grow in the following years, its path to profit will be a slow and gradual one.

This is why experts are suggesting that we should consider investing in some Solana alternatives that have much higher profit potential in the following period.

The most-frequently mentioned assets are:

Now, let’s get into the details of each project.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is the latest crypto analytics and social trading feature and it was developed by the seasoned veterans behind Learn2Trade (one of the leading signal trading platforms).

With world-class features and unparalleled market insights, Dash 2 Trade aims to help users make better trading decisions and maximise their profits.

Unlike other crypto trading platforms, Dash 2 Trade doesn’t offer only technical analysis indicators; it also incorporates social indicators that are based on real-time data.

On the D2T social dashboard, users will receive unique social indicators that will help them make better-informed decisions and stay on top of price fluctuations.

Notably, these indicators reveal whether certain price increases occurred due to media sentiment or because of actual asset development.

The platform’s native governance and utility token is D2T and users have to acquire it in order to access these exclusive features.

We are currently in the second phase of the D2T presale that started days ago and already managed to raise over $3.3 million.

This month, the presale will move to the 3rd phase and the price will increase from 0.05 USDT to 0.0513.

IMPT

IMPT is an exciting new cryptocurrency that revolves around helping the planet with carbon credits.

It’s an eco-friendly digital asset that both companies and individuals can use to make a difference by reducing carbon footprints.

Here’s how it works – users purchase IMPT tokens and exchange them for carbon credits. Then, they can destroy the carbon credits to receive unique NFTs (tradable on secondary marketplaces).

You can also earn IMPT tokens by shopping at some of its partner brands. For instance, the platform has teamed up with Hugo Boss, Apple, Microsoft, Adidas, Levi’s, and many more famous businesses.

Currently, IMPT is a few thousand dollars short of reaching a funding mark of $11.5 million – a staggering amount considering that the project launched its presale only some weeks ago.

The price of IMPT tokens stands at $0.023, and it will gradually increase as the project moves on to the third stage.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is an exciting new P2E card-based crypto gaming platform. At the heart of the game are NFT cards that represent different underworld characters with unique powers and traits.

Notably, to win card battles, you need to have the best strategy; simply owning the most expensive cards won’t cut it.

Unlike games like Splinterlands or Gods Unchained, Calvaria doesn’t require users to spend money on NFTs or cryptos. In fact, they don’t even need a crypto wallet.

The project stays true to the “accessible to everyone” principle and all you need to participate is a mobile/desktop device and an internet connection.

If you do buy Calvaria digital assets (NFTs/RIA tokens), you’ll have full ownership over them and can sell them anytime for a profit on secondary marketplaces.

Furthermore, owning RIA tokens provides you with DAO voting power. You can cast your vote on how you think the platform should develop.

Currently, you can buy 100 RIA for 1 USDT during the first presale phase. It’s only a matter of days until the price sees its first increase.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

By now, you’ve probably heard about the successful new meme coin Tamadoge.

Tamadoge is a meme cryptocurrency that serves as a gateway token to the Tamaverse (game Metaverse), where players can mint NFTs and play P2E games.

The P2E game revolves around digital NFT Tama pets. Once they mint their pet, players have to take care of them until they grow up and are ready for battle.

TAMA is the native token and it comes with real-world utility, a rare occurrence in today’s meme coin industry.

So far, the project has been listed on OKX, LBank, MEXC, and BitMart, and there’s even talk that it could land a Binance listing.

Just a few hours after its first listing (OKX), early investors saw 20x profits, with TAMA surpassing the $0.1 target in rapid fashion.

The price had a slight drop since then, but analysts seem certain that it will bounce back again by the end of 2022.

The Verdict

Solana is slowly starting to stabilise again and with new features launching in Q1 2023, we can expect the value of SOL tokens to increase.

However, this will be an uphill battle and profits won’t come in a “blink of an eye”.

Although it’s a good long-term investment, investors suggest that we should pay attention to alternative tokens like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA. These are the ones that could bring 25x more gains.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

