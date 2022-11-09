It was one of the highlights of Glasgow’s Christmas entertainment, but sadly during the pandemic the George Square ice rink was cancelled.



Now organisers of Glasgow Loves Christmas have revealed it will make a return this year alongside an observation wheel and an ice climbing wall.

St Enoch Square and George Square will be transformed into winter wonderlands, featuring carousels and street food hubs, Bavarian moose bar and bungee trampolines.

Read more: Revealed: New images show how future heart of George Square could look

However, in keeping with tradition, a crib and 50ft Christmas tree will also take pride of place in George Square.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “There’s so much festive fun to look forward to in Glasgow this winter, with excitement building ahead of the return of the Christmas lights switch-on and the ever-popular Santa Dash.

“The opening of the new Christmas fairs in St Enoch Square and George Square promise a fantastic day or night of fun, as well as the chance to make magical memories with family and friends as we count down to Christmas.”

George Square Christmas events return (Image: Newsquest)

Fairs will be held at both George Square, which opens on December 1, and St Enoch Square, opening on November 18, with the Christmas lights switch-on at George Square on Sunday, November 20.

Marc Taylor, CEO of Scotland’s Theme Park, the company delivering the Christmas fairs, said: “Glasgow is renowned for its Christmas magic and sparkle, attracting visitors from all over to experience the warmth and festivities the city has to offer.

“We are delighted to be delivering this year’s events at Christmas Fair @ St Enoch Square and @ George Square. Creating memorable family-friendly experiences is at the heart of what we do and we are looking forward to a fabulous, inclusive community festival that Glasgow does best.”

Skating sessions for those with additional support needs, with a capacity of 100 and toned-down lighting and sound, will also take place.

Additional-support-needs skating sessions will be held on Sunday 4 December, Sunday 11 December and Sunday 18 December, starting at 10am. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching for ‘Christmas Fair @ George Square’ or from the ice rink box office in George Square.

Among the attractions at St Enoch will be The Blizzard – capable of reaching speeds of up to 70mph – which offers an opportunity to test your grip on an ice climbing wall.

For younger children there is the chance to enjoy Santa’s runaway train, bungee trampolines, a trail funhouse and a helter-skelter.

At George Square a 33-metre-high observation and Victorian carousel, and children’s Christmas train ride are available.