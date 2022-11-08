Attractiveness is subjective. ‘One person’s trash is another’s treasure’ and all that. There’s a plug out there for every socket.
And yet, every year People magazine select a ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. This year’s winner has been announced, and it’s a somewhat unconventional choice.
How long has ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ been a thing?
Celebrity news magazine People has been recognising the entertainment world’s most handsome faces on an annual basis since 1985.
What kind of company is this year’s winner keeping?
The inaugural ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ award was bestowed upon Barmitzvah-shunner Mel Gibson in 1985. Winners since then have included Chandler-enrager Keanu Reeves (1994), ABBA-ruiner Pierce Brosnan (2001) and Qatar-shiller David Beckham (2015).
READ MORE: James Corden, Ricky Gervais and the art of stealing jokes
‘Sexiest Man Alive’ seems a bit arbitrary.
Yes, but the internet appears to be in agreement on this one. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chris Evans is this year’s winner, with the announcement on Twitter accumulating over 86,000 ‘likes’.
Chris Evans? Really? I mean, the guy’s a successful broadcaster, but…
From the Big Breakfast to his current role as host of Virgin Radio’s breakfast show, Evans has maintained a distinctive, quirky look. At the age of 56, he’s receiving some long-overdue recognition in the fashion department.
Is this the first time his looks have been appreciated?
Evans was once married to Billie Piper, and has dated the likes of Geri Halliwell, Melanie Sykes, Anthea Turner and Kim Wilde.
Is this Evans’ first win?
It is. That means he’s one behind Richard Gere, who triumphed in 1993 and 1999. It’s just another top Gere failure for Chris Evans.
How has Evans reacted?
He told People: “My mom will be so happy”.
‘Mom’? That’s a strange thing for someone from Cheshire to say.
You know what Chris Evans is like. Bit of a maverick. Plus he’s loaded, so he’s probably spent a lot of time in the USA.
READ MORE: Peter Kay, roads to nowhere and the return of garlic bread
Being handsome isn’t an achievement as such. It’s hardly going to be listed on his Wikipedia page under ‘awards’, is it?
Let me check…Okay, it says here “Chris Evans gained wider recognition for his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). His work in the franchise established him as one of the world’s highest-paid actors”.
I honestly don’t remember seeing him in any of those films.
The greatest actors disappear into their roles. Take a look at the cover of People magazine, and you’ll have no idea that the character of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ was being played by former TFI Friday host Chris Evans.
.@ChrisEvans Is PEOPLE's 2022 #SexiestManAlive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy' https://t.co/mxH1sxBPQ3 |📷: Michael Schwartz pic.twitter.com/10mGwfGqZk— People (@people) November 8, 2022
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here