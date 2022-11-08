Attractiveness is subjective. ‘One person’s trash is another’s treasure’ and all that. There’s a plug out there for every socket.

And yet, every year People magazine select a ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. This year’s winner has been announced, and it’s a somewhat unconventional choice.

How long has ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ been a thing?

Celebrity news magazine People has been recognising the entertainment world’s most handsome faces on an annual basis since 1985.

What kind of company is this year’s winner keeping?

The inaugural ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ award was bestowed upon Barmitzvah-shunner Mel Gibson in 1985. Winners since then have included Chandler-enrager Keanu Reeves (1994), ABBA-ruiner Pierce Brosnan (2001) and Qatar-shiller David Beckham (2015).

READ MORE: James Corden, Ricky Gervais and the art of stealing jokes

‘Sexiest Man Alive’ seems a bit arbitrary.

Yes, but the internet appears to be in agreement on this one. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chris Evans is this year’s winner, with the announcement on Twitter accumulating over 86,000 ‘likes’.

Chris Evans? Really? I mean, the guy’s a successful broadcaster, but…

From the Big Breakfast to his current role as host of Virgin Radio’s breakfast show, Evans has maintained a distinctive, quirky look. At the age of 56, he’s receiving some long-overdue recognition in the fashion department.

Is this the first time his looks have been appreciated?

Evans was once married to Billie Piper, and has dated the likes of Geri Halliwell, Melanie Sykes, Anthea Turner and Kim Wilde.

Is this Evans’ first win?

It is. That means he’s one behind Richard Gere, who triumphed in 1993 and 1999. It’s just another top Gere failure for Chris Evans.

How has Evans reacted?

He told People: “My mom will be so happy”.

‘Mom’? That’s a strange thing for someone from Cheshire to say.

You know what Chris Evans is like. Bit of a maverick. Plus he’s loaded, so he’s probably spent a lot of time in the USA.

READ MORE: Peter Kay, roads to nowhere and the return of garlic bread

Being handsome isn’t an achievement as such. It’s hardly going to be listed on his Wikipedia page under ‘awards’, is it?

Let me check…Okay, it says here “Chris Evans gained wider recognition for his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). His work in the franchise established him as one of the world’s highest-paid actors”.

I honestly don’t remember seeing him in any of those films.

The greatest actors disappear into their roles. Take a look at the cover of People magazine, and you’ll have no idea that the character of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ was being played by former TFI Friday host Chris Evans.