A six-year-old with an aggressive brain tumour will take part this year's Santa Dash in Glasgow to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Doctors discovered Cole Park had a brain tumour in March of this year, after which he underwent major brain surgery and intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He spent several months in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre with his mum, Michelle Barrie, who says the staff became like family as visiting was restricted due to Covid.

Now she and Cole's aunt, Lisa Park, will run the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise money for the Beatson - and they plan to push the six-year-old in his wheelchair if he's well enough.

Michelle, who shaved off her hair in sympathy with her son, said: “Lisa and I want to run the Santa Dash to raise sponsorship for Beatson Cancer Charity in recognition of everything the hospital has done for Cole.

"I can’t praise the surgeons and staff at the Beatson highly enough. Everyone is amazing. They kept me going when I was struggling on a bad day and became like family.

Cole shows off the design of the new reusable Santa Dash T-shirts ahead of the charity fun run (Image: Supplied)

“Every Friday, Cole got to drive a wee police car into his radiotherapy sessions and he loved that. And they gave me vouchers for the café while I waited for him to finish his treatment. When he was discharged from hospital, the staff threw him a wee party. He misses them all so much.”

Cole, who is now continuing his treatment at home, visited Glasgow Green along with his mum and aunt to inspect the course and meet the charity’s mascot Bella the Bee.

The family fun run will take place for the first time in three years on Sunday December 11th with a route around Glasgow Green and reusable T-shirts for runners.

Cole showed off the t-shirts, which are more environmentally-friendly than the previous single-use Santa suits.

They feature a belt and button design on the front and are included in the run’s registration fee of £15 for adults and £5 for young people under the age of 16 years.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The Santa Dash is such a happy uplifting event which raises funds for good causes in the run up to Christmas. Everyone, like Cole’s mum, will want to raise funds for a charity which is close to their own heart. And for the first time in three years, everyone can physically get together to take part in the festive run while showing their support for charities doing amazing work.

“I’m really looking forward to the big day and encourage anyone who is interested in taking part to register as soon as possible as places are filling up fast!”

Anyone keen to raise sponsorship for Beatson Cancer Charity can do so via their JustGiving page