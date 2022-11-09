A six-year-old with an aggressive brain tumour will take part this year's Santa Dash in Glasgow to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity.
Doctors discovered Cole Park had a brain tumour in March of this year, after which he underwent major brain surgery and intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
He spent several months in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre with his mum, Michelle Barrie, who says the staff became like family as visiting was restricted due to Covid.
Now she and Cole's aunt, Lisa Park, will run the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise money for the Beatson - and they plan to push the six-year-old in his wheelchair if he's well enough.
Michelle, who shaved off her hair in sympathy with her son, said: “Lisa and I want to run the Santa Dash to raise sponsorship for Beatson Cancer Charity in recognition of everything the hospital has done for Cole.
"I can’t praise the surgeons and staff at the Beatson highly enough. Everyone is amazing. They kept me going when I was struggling on a bad day and became like family.
“Every Friday, Cole got to drive a wee police car into his radiotherapy sessions and he loved that. And they gave me vouchers for the café while I waited for him to finish his treatment. When he was discharged from hospital, the staff threw him a wee party. He misses them all so much.”
Cole, who is now continuing his treatment at home, visited Glasgow Green along with his mum and aunt to inspect the course and meet the charity’s mascot Bella the Bee.
The family fun run will take place for the first time in three years on Sunday December 11th with a route around Glasgow Green and reusable T-shirts for runners.
Cole showed off the t-shirts, which are more environmentally-friendly than the previous single-use Santa suits.
They feature a belt and button design on the front and are included in the run’s registration fee of £15 for adults and £5 for young people under the age of 16 years.
Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The Santa Dash is such a happy uplifting event which raises funds for good causes in the run up to Christmas. Everyone, like Cole’s mum, will want to raise funds for a charity which is close to their own heart. And for the first time in three years, everyone can physically get together to take part in the festive run while showing their support for charities doing amazing work.
“I’m really looking forward to the big day and encourage anyone who is interested in taking part to register as soon as possible as places are filling up fast!”
Anyone keen to raise sponsorship for Beatson Cancer Charity can do so via their JustGiving page
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here