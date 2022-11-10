Glasgow City Council has reached a £770 million agreement to settle outstanding claims in an equal pay dispute.
The local authority has had to "sell and leaseback" a range of its buildings, including the city's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the City Chambers, in order to afford the compensation.
Payments will now be made to a total of 19,000 current and former employees to cover the “gap period” between the first agreement in 2018 and the implementation of the new pay and grading system.
The local authority paid out £505m to 13,000 in 2019 to end a legal challenge over the unfair pay grade system which saw some male workers paid more than women in equivalent roles. However, that only covered the period up to 2018.
Taking the compensation above 700m will settle the remaining liability and outstanding claims relating to employees represented by Action 4 Equality Scotland, GMB, Unison and Unite.
This has been predominantly funded by two rounds of selling off council buildings and renting them back on lease periods of up to 30 years.
The Herald previously reported this plan would see a number of assets to council-operated legal entity which would then rent them to taxpayers at a commercial rate.
Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken said: "I am delighted we have reached agreement with claimants’ representatives and can deliver the final stage of the pay justice that many Glaswegian women have fought long and hard for.
"We always knew that the lag between the first agreement four years ago and putting in place a new pay and grading structure meant additional payments would be made.
"But despite the length, complexity and challenges of this process, not least the impact of the pandemic, the City Government has never wavered in our commitment to ensuring these women were compensated for the persistent undervaluing of their work over many years.
"The complex process of replacing the Council’s pay and grading system to make it discrimination-proof is well advanced and will draw a line under the era of pay discrimination in Glasgow City Council.”
Negotiations are to resume to finalise the terms of individual settlement offers, including how and when payments will be made.
The council assured that "all sides" are committed to ensuring the talks progress "as quickly and efficiently as possible".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel