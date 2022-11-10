A popular Edinburgh street has been cordoned off and evacuated as bomb disposal teams attend an incident in the capital.

Police have locked down parts of Princes Street as a matter of "precaution" after reports that a man was acting suspiciously.

It is understood that areas around Princes Street, like St Andrews Square, have also been evacuated.

Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report that a man was acting suspiciously.



A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.

And Waverley Station has been locked down too, with passengers evacuated and no trains running.

Code Red at Waverley Station. Everyone has been evacuated and no trains running.

Councillor Finlay McFarlane said he was evacuated from Waverley Station.

He said: "Have just been emergency evacuated out of Waverley Station with @VicNicSNP - hope all are ok."

Scots expressed their confusion and shock over the incident, with one tweeting: "What's happening?? Evacuations, police running around, tape blocking section of Princes St. Mega diversions."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, 2022 officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report of a man was acting suspiciously.

"A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”

