A popular Edinburgh street has been cordoned off and evacuated as bomb disposal teams attend an incident in the capital.
Police have locked down parts of Princes Street as a matter of "precaution" after reports that a man was acting suspiciously.
It is understood that areas around Princes Street, like St Andrews Square, have also been evacuated.
Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report that a man was acting suspiciously.— EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) November 10, 2022
A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD. pic.twitter.com/F5mO1ZSBkU
And Waverley Station has been locked down too, with passengers evacuated and no trains running.
Code Red at Waverley Station. Everyone has been evacuated and no trains running. pic.twitter.com/npy3JjE7z6— Louise Wilson (@louisewilso) November 10, 2022
Councillor Finlay McFarlane said he was evacuated from Waverley Station.
He said: "Have just been emergency evacuated out of Waverley Station with @VicNicSNP - hope all are ok."
Scots expressed their confusion and shock over the incident, with one tweeting: "What's happening?? Evacuations, police running around, tape blocking section of Princes St. Mega diversions."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, 2022 officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report of a man was acting suspiciously.
"A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”
More to follow ...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here