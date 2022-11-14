Two men have been arrested after the windows of a Glasgow-based bank were smashed on Monday morning.
Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion held an action outside Barclays' Clyde Place Quay branch.
Eco-protestors allegedly broke window panes of the multi-million-pound development and called on the company to "stop funding Rosebank”.
Rosebank is an oil and gas field around 100 miles off the coast of Shetland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was first urged to help bring to a halt after she was approached by a climate protester at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh last week.
READ MORE: Green light for 615 new homes on reclaimed harbour land
Extinction Rebellion claims the banking giant has provided Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor with $2.46 billion of backing since 2015.
One Extinction Rebellion protester said they were taking the action because “Barclays are finding the destruction of our planet, and they are funding the destruction of our children’s future”.
“I cannot stand by and do nothing while Barclays fund the collapse of society,” she said.
Alex Cochrane, of Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said that the bank were the “biggest funders of fossil fuel in Europe”.
“Their greed is exploiting and creating a future of famine, displaced people and global suffering,” he said.
“We all know we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels. We all know the climate crisis is already hitting us yet Barclays still refuses to do the right thing for us.
“For all our sakes, they must stop using our money to fund fossil fuels.”
The group claimed the action in Scotland’s biggest city followed in the footsteps of suffragettes and the Ploughshares movement, “using nonviolent direct action and causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday 14 November, 2022 police were made aware of damage to a property in Kingston Street, Glasgow.
"Officers attended and two men have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here