Two men have been arrested after the windows of a Glasgow-based bank were smashed on Monday morning.

Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion held an action outside Barclays' Clyde Place Quay branch.

Eco-protestors allegedly broke window panes of the multi-million-pound development and called on the company to "stop funding Rosebank”.

Rosebank is an oil and gas field around 100 miles off the coast of Shetland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was first urged to help bring to a halt after she was approached by a climate protester at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh last week.

Extinction Rebellion claims the banking giant has provided Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor with $2.46 billion of backing since 2015.

One Extinction Rebellion protester said they were taking the action because “Barclays are finding the destruction of our planet, and they are funding the destruction of our children’s future”.

“I cannot stand by and do nothing while Barclays fund the collapse of society,” she said.

Alex Cochrane, of Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said that the bank were the “biggest funders of fossil fuel in Europe”.

“Their greed is exploiting and creating a future of famine, displaced people and global suffering,” he said.

“We all know we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels. We all know the climate crisis is already hitting us yet Barclays still refuses to do the right thing for us.

“For all our sakes, they must stop using our money to fund fossil fuels.”

The group claimed the action in Scotland’s biggest city followed in the footsteps of suffragettes and the Ploughshares movement, “using nonviolent direct action and causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday 14 November, 2022 police were made aware of damage to a property in Kingston Street, Glasgow.

"Officers attended and two men have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”