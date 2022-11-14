Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved has become the UK's most streamed song of all time after overtaking Shape of You by Ed Sheeran.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter called himself the "streaming king" as he topped the list compiled to mark 70 years of the Official Singles Chart in the UK.

His popular ballad amassed 562 million audio and video streams, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

Speaking on the announcement, Capaldi said: "I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music.

“Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life, or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.”

The young Scottish singer also praised Ed Sheeran who has been "like a brother" to him.

Shape Of You and Perfect by Sheeran and Capaldi’s Someone You Loved are the only tracks to have topped 500m lifetime streams. Only seven tracks passed 400m lifetime streams.

Capaldi said: "Ed’s a man who is like a brother to me, he’s been a mentor, he’s put his arm round me and said don’t worry everything’s going to be OK.

“He gave us the honour of supporting him on the closing shows of the Divide tour, he’s been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry.

He quipped: “So to Ed I say ‘EAT MY SH*T’! That’s what happens, nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up!”

Capaldi’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

