ONE of the world’s most notorious Holocaust deniers has been arrested in a quiet Scots fishing village, two years after fleeing France following a conviction under strict anti-Nazi laws.
Vincent Reynouard was apprehended at an address in the Anstruther area of Fife on Thursday, November 10, on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant issued in France, police confirmed to The Herald.
Reports in France suggest he had been working as a private tutor while living under a false identity.
His arrest comes after a two-year search for his whereabouts led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes (OCLCH), which began after the memorial of Oradour-sur-Glane, where Nazi troops killed and destroyed an entire village in June of 1944, was vandalised by graffiti which read "Reynouard is right".
READ MORE: Edinburgh war memorial torched as police probe wreath fire
The 53-year-old has multiple convictions in his native France spanning decades for comments he has made denying the existence of the Holocaust and distortion of the Oradour-sur-Glane massacre.
The denial of Nazi atrocities has been a crime in France since 1990, when The Gayssot Act, proposed by French communist politician Jean-Claude Gayssot, was enacted to combat revisionist views denying the existence of gas chambers and other Nazi crimes. The act makes it a crime to “contest” or dispute certain “crimes against humanity”, as defined by the Nuremberg Charter.
Although more than 25 European countries including France have laws that address the phenomenon of Holocaust denial, there is no specific law outlawing it in the UK.
General Jean-Philippe Reiland, head of the OCLCH, told news agency AFP that despite there being no Holocaust denial law in the UK, the French inter-ministerial service was able to “convice the British” to go after Reynouard thanks to a judgment of the Caen Court of Appeal in 2015.
Reynouard’s convictions date back as far as 1991, when he was sentenced for distributing leaflets denying the existence of the gas chambers among high school students.
In 1997, aged 27, Reynouard was dismissed from his position as a maths teacher at a secondary school in the Normandy town of Honfleur by the French Education Minister after the discovery of revisionist texts on the hard disk of the computer he used at the school. He was also found giving his students statistical equations regarding the rate of mortality in Nazi concentration camps.
A decade later, Reynouard was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment and fined €10,000 by a court in Saverne for writing a 16-page brochure entitled "Holocaust? Here’s what’s kept hidden from you…” and sending it to tourism offices, museums and town halls across France in 2005.
In 2015, he was sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Normandy for denying the Holocaust in a series of Facebook posts, with his most recent conviction coming in November of 2020 for posting a Holocaust denial video on YouTube.
That year, an analysis of the French far right, newspaper Liberation identified Reynouard as a key member of a network of propagandists ‘dedicated to the denial and distortion of the Holocaust’.
The author and vlogger is also reported to have ties to Catholic fundamentalist groups that deny the Holocaust, such as Society of St. Pius X.
While celebrating the news of Reynouard’s arrest, British volunteer charity Campaign Against Antisemitism said it was “intolerable” that he had evaded justice in France only to settle in the UK.
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Vincent Reynouard is a despicable Holocaust denier who has repeatedly been convicted by French courts. For him to have evaded justice, only to settle in the UK as a private tutor teaching children, is intolerable, which is why we worked with French Jewish organisations to secure his extradition so that he faces the consequences of his abhorrent incitement.
“We are pleased that, after months of investigations and, along with Lord Austin, correspondence with police and the criminal justice authorities, he has now finally been caught. We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that he is extradited and serves his sentence in France.”
Reynouard was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 10, with French media reporting that the 53-year-old was imprisoned ahead of a possible extradition to France.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Herald: “On Thursday, 10 November, 2022, a 53-year-old man was arrested by Police Scotland officers on behalf of the French Authorities.
“He was arrested at an address in the Anstruther area of Fife on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant issued in France."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article