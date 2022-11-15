Residents have been evacuated from flats in Edinburgh after an early morning blaze broke out.

Two people have suffered from slight smoke inhalation due to the fire in Bonnington Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines, a height appliance and a command unit to the scene when the alarm was raised at 2.35am.

Videos shared on social media showed thick grey smoke and flames erupting from a top-floor flat.

SFRS confirmed the residents needed to be evacuated from the building.

Great Junction Street was closed between Leith Walk and Ferry Road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

Road Closure. #Great Junction Street, Edinburgh, is currently closed between Leith Walk and Ferry Road due to an ongoing fire. Please avoid the area in the meantime pic.twitter.com/aaujb5PEME — Edinburgh North East Police (@EdinPolNE) November 15, 2022

Lothian Buses have announced a number of their services face diversions due to the closure of the road.