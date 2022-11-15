The trial lawyer who represented Alex Salmond is facing a five-month suspension after naming the former first minister's accusers on a train.
In 2020, Mr Salmond was acquitted at the High Court of charges which included an allegation of attempted rape.
Outside the court, the former first minster paid tribute to his “brilliant” and “absolutely exceptional” legal team.
Footage later emerged of Gordon Jackson KC naming some of the complainers on public transport despite strict anonymity rules.
The Daily Record reports the Faculty of Advocates complaints committee has now imposed a five-month suspension but that Mr Jackson has been given permission to appeal.
The former Labour MSP quit as dean of the faculty and an investigation was launched after the footage emerged.
We previously reported an investigation confirmed a finding of profession misconduct.
In the footage, he said of one accuser: “We thought that eventually people might think she’s a flake and not like her. All I need to do is put a smell on her.”
The complaints committee has now concluded that he undermined public confidence in the administration of justice and labelled the KC's behaviour "reprehensible".
It could be well into next year before the case is resolved. Jackson said: “I’ve no comment at all.”
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has hit out at Jackson for his behaviour. She said: “It is totally inappropriate for anyone to name complainants in a public setting.
“These kind of allegations and events can only add to a chilling effect that deters people from coming forward.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article