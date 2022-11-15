The trial lawyer who represented Alex Salmond is facing a five-month suspension after naming the former first minister's accusers on a train.

In 2020, Mr Salmond was acquitted at the High Court of charges which included an allegation of attempted rape.

Outside the court, the former first minster paid tribute to his “brilliant” and “absolutely exceptional” legal team.

Footage later emerged of Gordon Jackson KC naming some of the complainers on public transport despite strict anonymity rules.

The Daily Record reports the Faculty of Advocates complaints committee has now imposed a five-month suspension but that Mr Jackson has been given permission to appeal.

The former Labour MSP quit as dean of the faculty and an investigation was launched after the footage emerged.

We previously reported an investigation confirmed a finding of profession misconduct.

In the footage, he said of one accuser: “We thought that eventually people might think she’s a flake and not like her. All I need to do is put a smell on her.”

The complaints committee has now concluded that he undermined public confidence in the administration of justice and labelled the KC's behaviour "reprehensible".

It could be well into next year before the case is resolved. Jackson said: “I’ve no comment at all.”

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has hit out at Jackson for his behaviour. She said: “It is totally inappropriate for anyone to name complainants in a public setting.

“These kind of allegations and events can only add to a chilling effect that deters people from coming forward.”