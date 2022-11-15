PROSECUTORS are looking to recover £130,799.09 from shamed former MP Natalie McGarry.
McGarry, 41, was jailed for two years at Glasgow Sheriff Court in June this year.
She was found guilty of taking £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence.
McGarry also embezzled a further £4,661 while treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
McGarry - who denied the accusations - had been the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017.
A proceeds of crime hearing where prosecutors are looking to recover monies embezzled was postponed today as the sheriff was unavailable.
McGarry was also not in attendance.
Her lawyer Pat Campbell said: "She is not present, she is presently in custody serving a sentence for the proceedings which underly this matter.
"There is a joint motion to adjourn and to continue this until January.
"This is to allow the question of appeals.
"She was allowed to appeal her sentence last Friday and there was a refusal to appeal the conviction at the first cift.
"A fresh prosecution statement was served last night."
The statement says that the Crown has identified a criminal benefit figure of £130,799.09.
The matter was continued until January by Sheriff Tom Ward.
