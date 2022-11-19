What’s the story?
The Ghost of Richard Harris.
Tell me more.
This Sky Arts documentary charts the “colourful and turbulent life” of the late Irish actor, poet and singer Richard Harris, whose colossal talent and distinguished career has often been overshadowed by his reputation as a “hellraiser” and “flawed genius”.
Harris, who died in 2002, graced the screen for more than 40 years, from early celluloid projects such as Red Desert, Camelot and his Oscar-nominated role in This Sporting Life, to delighting an entirely new generation of fans as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films.
Alongside acting (he earned a second Oscar nomination for The Field in 1990) Harris was a chart-topping singer-songwriter and an acclaimed poet.
What can we expect?
Among the gems are previously unheard tapes recorded by Irish journalist Joe Jackson, whose interviews with the Limerick-born star took place over 15 years. The film also features unseen family footage from the Harris estate.
Sharing their memories are his sons Damian, Jared and Jamie, as well as some of the big names who worked with him over the decades, including Vanessa Redgrave, Russell Crowe, Jim Sheridan and Phil Coulter.
When can I watch?
The Ghost of Richard Harris is on Sky Arts, tonight, 9pm. Also available on NOW.
