JONATHAN WHITELAW, AUTHOR
Where is it?
Penrith railway station. It's on the West Coast Mainline which runs between Glasgow/Edinburgh and London and serves the Cumbrian market town.
Why do you go there?
I have gone perennially throughout my life: from holidays in the Lake District to passing through for work. And now Penrith features pretty prominently in my novels.
How often do you go?
Inevitably, I'll pass through at least a few times a year. I'm always looking for an excuse to actually get off the train and go to Penrith. The town is the centre of the action of my Bingo Hall Detectives series of cosy crime books.
And the station, whether through design or sheer blind luck, normally plays a part in unravelling the mystery. It's even the crime scene in my new novel.
When I do get to step onto the hallowed platform and head into town, I always try to get a scone from James & John Graham in Market Square. They are, quite frankly, the best scones in the world.
How did you discover it?
Like most people, I passed through the station heading to another location. Penrith is a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stop, but it’s the gateway to the Lake District and some of the UK’s most stunning scenery.
The station is also a stone's throw away from the cool ruins of Penrith Castle, which you can see from the platform.
What’s your favourite memory?
Not long after the release of The Bingo Hall Detectives, I was travelling to London. I was about three minutes out from Penrith when I suddenly realised that I should take a picture for social media (which is always the case these days).
I broke out in a cold sweat as I fumbled for my phone and excused myself into the central aisle, not sure what side I'd be able to get a photo of the station name. The seconds ticked down and I panicked, thinking it was going to be a fruitless effort.
Then, as the train slowed to a stop at the platform, I spotted the sign right outside the window. I excused myself again, leaned over and took a quick snap. I was relieved when we pulled out.
Who do you take?
I think I've travelled to and through Penrith with just about everybody I know in some capacity. Family for pleasure. Colleagues for business.
What do you take?
If I'm heading to London on an early train, it's normally a good time to get some breakfast when you reach Penrith. Similarly, if I'm heading home, it's dinner time. So, it's usually either a bacon roll or a meal deal – hardly fine dining, I know.
Sum it up in five words.
Understated. Efficient. Overlooked. Fleeting. Timeless.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
The Pyramids. Ever since we studied Ancient Egypt at school in primary two, I've longed to feel like a Victorian explorer and see them in real life.
The Bingo Hall Detectives by Jonathan Whitelaw (HarperNorth, £8.99) is out now. His next book, The Village Hall Vendetta, is published in April
