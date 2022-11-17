School teachers are set to be the latest group take strike action, with a walkout planned for next week.

The spiralling rate of inflation has seen industrial action by rail workers, postal workers, nurses, coffin makers and more in recent months.

Now teachers are ready to strike over their pay and conditions.

Here's what you need to know.

Who is going on strike?

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland will walk out, with 96 per cent voting in favour on a 71% turnout.

What is the strike about?

The EIS and its members are looking for an increased pay deal amid the cost of living crisis.

The last offer by the Scottish Government and COSLA was around 5%, a real terms pay cut due to the rate of inflation.

When will the strike take place?

The strike will take place on Thursday November 24, the first national strike over pay in close to 40 years.

Which schools will be affected?

The action will affect primary and secondary schools across Scotland, with the EIS the largest teachers union in the country.

Many local authorities have already informed parents that schools will be closed.

All primary and secondary schools in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeenshire will be shut, as will all schools in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Nurseries will remain open across the country but nursery classes held in primary schools will be shut.

What has the union said?

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “This ballot result provides the EIS with an extremely strong mandate for strike action over pay. Our members have sent yet another very clear message to their employers in Scottish local authorities and to the Scottish Government that they must do better on teachers’ pay.

"Our members should have received a pay increase in April but, after months of unjustifiable dither and delay from COSLA and the Scottish Government, we are still waiting for an acceptable offer to be made. Quite frankly, our members have had enough of waiting and enough of feeling the financial strain of the cost of living on top of the significant stress of their teaching jobs.

Teachers are highly qualified, highly trained professionals. We have to make sure we are paying teachers according to the qualifications, skills & experience that they have, or we risk lose well qualified graduates to other professions. #PayAttention #EISStrike pic.twitter.com/08mWFKfpHD — EIS (@EISUnion) November 16, 2022

“A move to strike action is always a last resort, but our members have become increasingly angry over their treatment by their employers and by the Scottish Government. The last pay offer, a sub-inflation 5%, was rejected by Scotland’s teachers almost three months ago. Since then, there has been no new offer made, despite a strong desire on the part of teachers for a fair deal to be struck.”

“In the current context – with the cost of living soaring, and prices of food and fuel, housing and heating continuing to climb ever higher – our members are neither willing nor able to accept a deep real-terms cut to their pay.

"COSLA and the Scottish Government really must now pay attention to Scotland’s teachers and they must come back with a greatly improved pay offer if strike action starting this month is to be avoided.”

What has the Scottish Government said?

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “As a Scottish Government, we’re absolutely determined to see what we can do, to see if there’s additional funding that we can provide to Cosla to allow Cosla as the employers to provide an enhanced pay offer.

“I very much hope teachers would be able to look at that offer, take it to its members and we could not have industrial action.

"The industrial action is not inevitable and I would absolutely urge, as we’ve done with all the trade union colleagues today, to keep up that constructive dialogue and make sure we’re doing everything we can to avoid that.”

Will there be more strikes?

The EIS has not ruled out further industrial action if an improved pay offer is not made.

In addition, secondary school teachers have also voted for strike action.

A ballot of Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) members saw 90% vote for strike action on a turnout of 62%.

That vote took place yesterday, and under trade union rules they must give 14 days of notice.

That means a strike is likely in early December.