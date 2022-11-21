As Sir Billy Connolly celebrates his 80th birthday this week, many are looking at ways to look back on the Big Yin's extraordinary life.

Many may look at his funniest moments while others may opt to watch some of his many excellent documentaries.

Over the past few decades, Billy Connolly has been the subject of and host to many documentary projects for broadcasters like the BBC and ITV.

With his birthday taking place on Thursday, November 24, here are five must watch documentaries presented by or about Glasgow's favourite son.

5 must watch Billy Connolly documentaries to celebrate his 80th birthday

ITV/PA - 5 unmissable Billy Connolly documentaries (Image: ITV/PA)

Here are five excellent documentaries to help you celebrate the amazing career and life of Sir Billy Connolly this week:

1. Billy Connolly's Funniest Moments

This Channel 5 documentary takes a light-hearted look at the comedian's funniest moments, including his stand-up routines and critically acclaimed moments on TV and film.

To watch the documentary, please visit My5.

2. Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Life

This unique documentary takes an in-depth look into the life of Billy Connolly as the man marks his 75th birthday (in 2017).

The documentary sees Connolly return to his hometown of Glasgow and have his portrait taken by three very different Scottish artists as they unveil a surprise tribute to the man.

To find out more, please visit the BBC Studios website.

3. Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure

In an intimate look back at his life, Billy Connolly invites us to his home in Florida to show us how he is choosing to spend his time after stepping back from stand-up comedy.

This came amid the release of his autobiography, Windswept and Interesting.

To find out more or to watch Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure, please visit the ITV player.

4. A Scot in the Arctic

In this 1995 documentary, Billy Connolly travels to the wilds of Arctic Canada to spend some time by himself.

Accompanied only by a camera crew, the Scot makes an effort to find himself and enjoy as much solitude as he can.

This provides fascinating insights into the mind of the one and only Billy Connolly.

To find out more, please visit the show's IMDB page.

5. Who Do You Think You Are? - Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly has always considered himself Scottish through and through but the comedian is taken on a whirlwind tour of his heritage as he retraces his ancestor's steps to places like India.

This is a great documentary, giving us an insight into what makes the Billy Connolly we all know and love today.