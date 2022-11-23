As Scotland gears up to mark St Andrew's Day, Scots may wonder if the national day is a bank holiday and if they get a day off.
The Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas is marked every year on November 30.
The national day brings together Scots and those who are Scots-at-heart for a celebration of Scottish culture with a bank holiday and a variety of events.
Is St Andrew's Day a bank holiday?
Yes, St Andrew's Day is an official bank holiday in Scotland.
November 30 was officially declared a bank holiday by the Scottish government in 2006.
Do I get a day off for St Andrew's Day?
Despite being a bank holiday, employers are not actually required by law to give employees a holiday on the St Andrew's Day bank holiday.
Meanwhile, schools do not take St Andrew's Day off meaning pupils are still required to go to school.
Banks are also not required to close on November 30 if they do not want to.
If November 30 occurs on a weekend, the bank holiday is moved to the preceeding Friday or the following Monday.
When is the next Bank Holiday in Scotland?
Following St Andrew's Day on November 30, there are two remaining bank holidays in 2022.
Boxing Day on December 26 is the next bank holiday and will be followed by a substitute bank holiday on December 27 since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year.
