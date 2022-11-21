A Loganair flight from Belfast to Aberdeen has been forced to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh after declaring an emergency.

Flight LM86 departed Belfast International Airport at 1:42pm on Monday afternoon to make the one hour 12 minute flight to Aberdeen International Airport.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the flight cruising at an altitude of 25,000 ft over Ayrshire before it descended to around 7,000 ft above Biggar in South Lanarkshire.

After circling in the air the plane then headed for Edinburgh Airport, where it landed safely at approximately 2:15pm, around 15 minutes after the aircraft declared a 'Squawk 7700' emergency.

7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress. It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.

Local eyewitness reports on the ground noted the presence of a large number of emergency services vehicles heading along Turnhouse Road towards Edinburgh Airport.

Loganair confirmed to The Herald that the "precautionary landing" was made due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “A Loganair flight operating between Belfast and Aberdeen made a precautionary landing in Edinburgh today after a technical issue arose.

“The aircraft landed without incident at Edinburgh Airport and alternative travel is being arranged for all passengers. The safety of passengers and crew is of utmost importance to us at Loganair and we thank all involved for their patience.”