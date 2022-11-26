Artful

Until 15 January. Free. Calendar Park, Falkirk, FK1 1YR.

Callendar House has launched its winter exhibition of beautiful art and craft, featuring high quality art and design work from artists, designers and craft makers all over the UK. The exhibition includes a range of arts and crafts which can be purchased such as ceramics, jewellery, painting, textiles, prints and cards.

https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/

Nina Royle: Down Your Tresses

Until 4 December. Free. Arusha Gallery, 13a Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

This exhibition from artist Nina Royle features paintings mostly done on gesso panels the artist constructs herself. Her inspiration comes from a variety of historical sources but also draws on the visual environment of the mass-produced. Visitors can discover Royle’s complex paintings that bring together the real and imagined.

https://www.arushagallery.com

Mining Seams and Drawing Wells: A Living Archive from Easterhouse

Until 28 January. Free. Platform Glasgow, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

Visitors to this exhibition at Glasgow’s Platform can discover the specially created ‘living room archive’. This shared space is open for anyone to come and add their own stories and memories. Over the last year, writer Joey Simons and artist Keira McLean have worked with residents to weave the community’s many histories together in unexpected ways.

https://www.platform-online.co.uk

War Through Children’s Eyes

Until 16 December. Free. Central Library, 7-9 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EG.

This exhibition presents children’s photos of the aftermath of the war in Ukraine. The photos have been taken with disposable film cameras to capture their everyday lives. Visitors can explore the works of nine children from Lukashivka, a village near the city of Chernihiv, which was destroyed as a result of Russian occupation.

https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Dunfermline and Its People: Joseph McKenzie

19 November-26 February. Free. Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, 1-7 Abbot Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7N.

Discover 47 black and white pictures taken by Joseph McKenzie. McKenzie has been dubbed the father of modern Scottish photography and became a prolific photographer through the 1960s and documented Scotland as it underwent momentous social change. Visitors can discover the faces, places, spirit and soul of Dunfermline as captured by the photographer’s lens in 1967 and 1968.

https://www.onfife.com/event/dunfermline-and-its-people-joseph-mckenzie/

Comic Kingdom Exhibition

19 November-14 January. Entry free. Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, 1-7 Abbot Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7N.

To celebrate Scottish Comic Book day in November, the community gallery at Dunfermline Carnegie library is displaying a range of work by comic book creators with a connection to Fife. Dundee holds the claim as Scotland’s comic capital and many comic creators have lived, studied and worked in Fife. This exhibition celebrates the work of writers, artists and editors for some of the most enduring comics, as well as that of a new generation of talent.

https://www.onfife.com/event/comic-kingdom-exhibition/

Hayley Mills Art Annual Festive Pop Up

Until 20 November. Free. Letham Village Hall, The Row, Letham, KY15 7RS.

Featuring a mix of original art, art prints and arty gifts, Fife artist Hayley Mills is hosting a pop up at Letham Village Hall. Explore her work and maybe pick up a Christmas gift or two.

http://www.hayleymillsart.com/

Seize the Clay

19 November-22 January. Entry free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ.

Kathleen Morison, Elaine Hill and Rebecca Pankhurst are three ceramicists who began their pottery careers from the same studio. Together they have learned through one another, shared kilns and inspired each other’s practice. The variety of one-of-a-kind pieces will capture the interest of collectors and pottery fans alike.

https://www.smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/

The World Where I Am

19-26 November. Free. Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1DE.

This project explored music, photography and film as a means for engaging with and telling the story of local surroundings. The exhibition shows the results of a year-long outdoor arts and music project for six targeted groups of young people. The work produced was led and directed by the young people involved, alongside highly skilled participatory arts facilitators.

https://stirlingevents.org

Nira Pereg/Patriarchs

19 November-18 February. Free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

Nina Pereg’s multi-channel video installations are anchored in a documentary practice that both reveals and questions conflicting behavioural protocols that co-exist in spaces of geopolitical, religious, ideological and ethical significance. This latest exhibition follows the biblical motif of intergenerational ‘birthright’ and displays the first two parts of the trilogy.

https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/nira-pereg-patriarchs

Charlotte Cohen