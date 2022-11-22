A Scottish film which reimagines a popular fairytale has won an international award from its premiere at the Melech Tel-Aviv International Film Festival.
Featuring Outlander's Gary Lewis and Susan Vidler, the feature film Stella was lauded as it scooped the 'Best Drama' prize and has now also been nominated for the Montreal Independent Film Festival.
The film tells the story of a German Jewish refugee who finds herself working in a stately home in Scotland belonging to aristocratic supporters of Oswald Mosely, offering a unique take on the Cinderella story.
Set in 1937 and filmed at Galloway House, it highlights a lesser-known and dark moment in Scottish history – when Dumfries and Galloway became one of the main centres of support for fascist leader Mosely and his British Union of Fascists.
While the film is inspired by the Cinderella fairytale, it is based on early folk versions where there are no quick magical solutions to her woes.
Wigtown-based writer and director, Jessica Fox, said: “I never liked the story of Cinderella - her fairy godmother, the glass slippers or the fuss of the ball - until I heard the older folk versions.
"In these stories, Cinderella has no magical transformation. Instead, she flees her kingdom to find safety in another. She takes on a new name and identity.
“As a grandchild of holocaust survivors, who had to flee their homes, find new identities and keep only what they could carry, this Cinderella resonated.
"She wasn’t the fairy tale archetype, an epitome of goodness waiting to be rescued; she was a refugee, a survivor, heroic.
"This Cinderella, her story, was one I wanted to tell and one that is relevant to so many people forced to flee their homes today.”
READ MORE: Kelvin Hall Film studio agrees lease for at least 12 years
The main character, Stella Deutch, is played by Edinburgh actor Oli Fyne who described the role and the opportunity to work with Ms Fox as a "dream come true".
She added: “I was drawn to the character of Stella immediately. It’s still rare to have a strong female protagonist in a period drama, and that really excited me. Stella is strong in the authentic sense of the word; inherently flawed and brave in the face of struggle.
"It’s such a fantastic and poignant project and I am thrilled to have been a part of it.”
Actor Gary Lewis, who plays the role of Lord Rig, said it was a "joy to be part of this film".
He drew parallels between the story of Stella and the reality still faced by refugees and asylum seekers today.
He said: "Stella tells the story of a young German woman stranded in Scotland as the Nazis rise to power in Germany.
"The difficulties she faces echo those of desperate people today; refugees and asylum seekers trying to escape many horrors.
"Isolated and terrified for the fate of her family, she then encounters supporters of the Nazi's racist ideology."
Speaking on the recent nomination and award, Ms Fox added: "To have been named Best Drama at the international film festival where Stella had its world premiere was beyond our wildest dreams.
"And now we've been nominated for Montreal's Independent Film Festival we hope to bring it to a much wider audience in the near future.”
READ MORE: Hunt for red-headed Spanish men to star in a new 'Scottish' sci-fi drama
The film is now in negotiation for UK distribution.
Susan Vidler, who plays Lady Rig, said: “This is a wonderful new take on the Cinderella story and I'm delighted to have been involved in a project that celebrates a young woman's resilience and the power of love in the face of the evil that was overwhelming Europe and threatened the world.
"We need stories of this kind right now - perhaps more than at any time since the Second World War.
“It was also a real privilege to be part of the remarkable community which came together to create this film."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here