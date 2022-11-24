This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

Crypto investors should consider every available indicator to predict a crypto’s performance if they want to safeguard their assets. For those who have already invested in GALA, it could be time for them to reconsider the technical aspects to form the right price prediction. Gala Games is one of the most well-known gaming companies which recently released its latest game GRIT.

However, there are other noteworthy investment alternatives gaining popularity in the crypto market. Some of the alternative investments one can consider include new projects such as Dash2Trade, Calvaria, IMPT.io and Tamadoge.

GALA Price Prediction

GALA has caused quite a stir in the cryptocurrency market in recent years due to its ever-growing library of games and partnerships with major game developers. It experienced a pop back in February where it surged 21.9% after the announcement about Galaverse.

While there aren’t any concrete signs that GALA will crash or disappear anytime soon, many analysts expect that it will lose steam in the near future.

For interested investors who want alternative investments, Dash2Trade could be a worthwhile investment. Currently, the project has raised $3,709,497.8 out of a target of $5,166,000 in stage 2 of its presale.

Dash2Trade – Crypto Analytics and Insights Platform

There was always a growing need for an analytics dashboard which also functions as a source of trade-related information among the bigger cryptocurrency community. However, it is now possible with Dash2Trade, which is a platform which provides trading signals, social analytics and price predictions to help traders make better decisions. The project aims to be a crypto-terminal which is all-inclusive, similar to what is being offered by the Bloomberg terminal. As mentioned before, Dash2Trade is currently in the middle of phase 2 of its presale.

Dash2Trade is packed with powerful features which are listed in brief below.

It provides signals that provide buy and sell opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

Investors can keep track of presales using timely alerts

Dash2Trade also provides social and on-chain data that assist in staying ahead of the fast-moving cryptocurrency market.

Investors get access to a strategy builder tool to experiment and create new strategies.

Investors can take advantage of new crypto listing alerts.

The Dash2Trade platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the D2T token as its native currency. The D2T token is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. The D2T token is needed to unlock the full functionality of the platform.

D2T token’s presale started on October 19th and broke several records to become one of the most successful presales in recent memory. It managed to raise over $1 million in just 72 hours. Currently, it is in the second phase of its presale with 29,093,330 D2T tokens remaining.

Alternative cryptocurrency investments to keep an eye on:

Here are some of the other cryptocurrency projects that interested investors can keep an eye on.

Calvaria (RIA)

The market is already filled with exciting P2E games but each of them have certain limitations. Luckily Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new card-based game that gives ownership of in-game assets directly in the hands of players. The game is simple – users must use strategic decks of NFT cards and battle each other to win.

At the heart of the Calvaria project is the RIA token which is an ERC-20 token. It can be used to perform many activities in the game such as purchasing NFT cards, staking and governance in the Calvaria DAO. The RIA token is available exclusively via the presale which is currently ongoing.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io is a newly introduced crypto and NFT project that focuses on environmental conservation. After consistently performing well in the first stage of the presale, the total amount raised was over $10 million. Currently, the project has raised $11,760,643.624 out of a total target of $25,980,000.

IMPT.io brings a very unique concept to the table. It is the only eco-friendly cryptocurrency in the market that implements a carbon credit structure to allow individuals and businesses to offset their carbon emissions. IMPT.io has amassed a list of partners which consists of some of the biggest brands on the planet. It aims to encourage an impressive line-up of sustainable retailers from around the world by letting users join its affiliate shopping programs.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

The NFT craze started back in 2021 and shows no signs of stopping. New meme coins have started to emerge as well, trying to capitalize on the success of coins like Dogecoin. However, a new project has combined both these aspects – Tamadoge (TAMA). Tamadoge is an NFT-based project which combines elements of cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, NFTS and a play-to-earn gaming model.

The game is based on a play-to-earn model which is inspired by a 90’s Japanese collectable game called Tamagotchi. Users have to mint, train and battle other users using virtual pets known as Tamadoges. The aim is simple – to beat other players and earn tokens. Each of the pets is represented as NFTS, which can also be traded and sold on the official marketplace. It also has some impressive tokenomics.

Conclusion

With the global market now in a bearish mood, there is still much time left for recovery. While investments like GALA were looked upon favourably even a few months back, present circumstances could point towards a negative outlook for the token. On the other hand, the aforementioned cryptocurrencies mentioned might act as reliable investments.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.