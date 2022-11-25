For the first time since the pandemic, the Scottish Politician Awards took place in person in Edinburgh.

The event saw individuals from across the political spectrum gather at the Prestonfield House Hotel on Thursday.

The evening's host, broadcaster and columnist Brian Taylor, led the presentation of the prestigious awards.

Ahead of the award ceremony, comedian Matt Forde took to the stage to warm up the crowd.

Not a single political party was spared in his roast, but the crowd was laughing along.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Forde described the event as a "joy of a gig".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had been named the Scottish Politician of the Year and also scooped the Donald Dewar Debater of the Year prize.

It has been more than a decade since a politician from his party took home the main award of the evening.

READ MORE: Anas Sarwar named Herald Scottish Politician of the Year

Collecting the award, which was given in recognition of his work to transform Scottish Labour, Mr Sarwar said he “really wasn’t expecting that”.

But he said: “I love this job, I love the Labour Party, and I love Scotland, and it is a huge honour to do this.”

A rare lifetime achievement award was presented to former lord advocate Lady Elish Angiolini, honouring her public service.

Lady Angiolini was the first woman to be named as lord advocate when she took on the role in 2006, and said the award was a "profound honour".

The Public Campaign of the Year award was presented to Back Off Scotland and Green MSP Gillian Mackay for their efforts to establish buffer zones at abortion clinics.

Back Off Scotland has worked to publicise the impact protests outside facilities can have on both patients and staff, while Ms Mackay is bringing a member’s Bill to Holyrood in a bid to prevent demonstrations from taking place near clinics.

The SNP’s Neil Gray collected the One to Watch award after joining the Scottish Government in January this year.

The MSP has helped lead Government efforts to support Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.

Fellow SNP politician Stewart McDonald was named the Best Scot at Westminster for his work as the party’s defence spokesman.