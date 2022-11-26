The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather alert in Scotland as it warns of heavy rains that may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.
The alert is in place for areas of Dumfries and Galloway and comes into force from 2pm on Saturday until midnight.
20 to 30mm of rainfaill is expected in the area, with as much as 50 to 60mm possible on higher ground.
Residents are advised to expect disruption to bus and train services, with journey times potentially taking longer due to spray and flooding on roads.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2022
Rain across southwestern parts of Scotland
Saturday 1400 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AcGVT4PaPm
The Met Office warning reads: "Rain will be persistent and heavy at times across Dumfries and Galloway through Saturday afternoon and evening.
"Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 50 to 60 mm possible on high ground. Given existing wet ground there is a risk of some flooding in a few places."
A yellow weather warning is also in place for areas of Central, Tayside & Fife and Strathclyde from midday on Saturday until midnight.
It warns of heavy rains that may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, with the chance that as much as 45mm of rain could fall over higher ground.
