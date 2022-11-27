Two teenagers have died after being stabbed a mile apart from each other on the same afternoon, police said.
The 16-year-old males were attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead, south-east London.
The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.
Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.
Earlier this evening, officers in Greenwich responded to two calls roughly a mile apart. At both locations they found 16-year-old males with stab wounds.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 26, 2022
Sadly, both males have been pronounced dead this evening.
A murder investigation has been launched. https://t.co/uQEnRpQECN
Given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers are trying to establish any link between the two deaths, police said.
Crime scenes are in place at both locations.
A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, is in place until 8am on Sunday.
The two boys’ next of kin will be provided with support by specialist officers.
