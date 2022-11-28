Alleged rapist Nicholas Rossi is wanted for questioning over a rape claim in England, police have confirmed.
The 35-year-old is already being sought by American authorities in relation to allegations he raped two women in the US.
Despite trying to convince the Scottish courts over the last year that he was an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight, Rossi is due to appear at extradition hearings in January and March.
However, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has stated that alleged offences in the UK must be dealt with first, which means his extradition could be delayed.
Essex police confirmed they are looking to question Rossi over a rape allegation after his identity was established at a hearing earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the English force said: “We are now liaising with Scottish authorities in order to facilitate an interview with the man regarding a non-recent allegation of rape in Chelmsford which was made to us in April 2022.”
If Rossi is charged in connection with the rape allegation in Essex, then his extradition will be paused.
A spokesperson for the Scottish courts service said: “The extradition would have to wait until the domestic matter is concluded per section 76A (2) of the Extradition Act.”
It is alleged Rossi fled to the UK from the United States in 2020 after faking his own death to escape charges in relation to alleged rapes.
He was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, in October 2021 after checking himself in with Covid-19 under the name Arthur Knight.
At a hearing in Edinburgh in November, police and medical staff were able to identify him as Rossi after being given an Interpol red notice which had pictures of the man’s face and tattoos on it.
Following a string of preliminary hearings in which Rossi claimed he was tattooed while unconscious and sack multiple lawyers working on his case, sheriff Norman McFadyen confirmed his identity as Nicholas Rossi.
Despite the court ruling, Rossi continues to insist he is Arthur Knight and that he is the victim of a case of a mistaken identity.
