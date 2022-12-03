DANIEL GILLESPIE, MUSICIAN

Where is it?

The beaches on Tiree in the Inner Hebrides.

Why do you go there?

Tiree is my home island where I was raised and lived for 18 years before moving to Glasgow for university. I now return home to visit family and also to run the Tiree Music Festival that I co-founded back in 2010 with my childhood friend Stewart MacLennan.

How often do you go?

Not as often as I would like. With it being either a four-hour ferry from Oban or a flight from Glasgow, I have to fit in visits around my touring commitments with my band Skerryvore and having a young family who go to school in Glasgow. I have been home three times this year and hope to squeeze in one more visit before Christmas.

How did you discover it?

Being raised there I was fortunate enough to have these white sand beaches on my doorstep. My father discovered Tiree when travelling to the island for a work contract and it reminded him of Donegal where he spent all his childhood. After that first visit, he never really left Tiree. He started his own business and made the island his home.

What’s your favourite memory?

I have so many fond memories it is difficult to pick one. From my childhood we had lots of great family gatherings on Balephuil beach. From my teenage years I'll always remember walking across Balinoe beach to the ceilidhs in the community hall. In recent years, the music festival has brought some incredible moments that I can look back on with pride.

Who do you take?

My partner Sarah and our children Danny and Katie. They love being on Tiree for the summer and the festival. I also travel home regularly with my brother Martin so we can enjoy my mum’s incredible home cooked meals.

What do you leave behind?

Leaving Tiree is always emotional for me. Particularly after the music festival as I just want to spend time with my family on the beach and relax. However, as it is July, I will have to leave right afterwards to head back out on tour with Skerryvore to the next festival.

Sum it up in five words.

Breathtaking beaches. Welcoming locals. Home.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I’m very fortunate to have visited more than 30 countries with Skerryvore and experienced so many cultures and places, but I have yet to visit New Zealand and that is probably top of my list.

One of my childhood friends went backpacking 20 years ago, reached New Zealand and never came home. It looks absolutely stunning, and he speaks so highly of the people and community.

Skerryvore is on tour with gigs across Scotland from tonight until January 2. The band is performing at Hoolie in the Hydro at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on December 17. Their new album Tempus, out April 23, is available for pre-order at skerryvore.com. Tiree Music Festival 2023 takes place from July 7-9. Visit tireemusicfestival.co.uk