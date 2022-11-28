Tilda Swinton has been honoured at a special ceremony in Glasgow for her work "for the preservation and enhancement of film heritage".
The event saw the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) present its annual award to the actor in the National Library of Scotland in Kelvin Hall.
Swinton described the award as a "profound honour" and emphasised the importance of "protecting and elevating the roots of our film culture" done by the international body.
The Academy Award winner was selected for her work on the preservation of film archives and film history.
Some of the work highlighted included her role as a narrator in Mark Cousins’ 14-hour documentary ‘Women Make Film' and her collaboration on the film 'Derek' which told the story of Derek Jarman using archive footage.
She said: "To be recognised by FIAF, a body whose work I admire so much, is a profound honour.
"The diligence with which they bend our attention to the essential foundation to world culture laid by our cinema legacy is something for which I am sincerely grateful.
"It has long been my view that cinema is our chance: I believe that, in opening our eyes to a wide, wild screen, it has the capacity to transform our hearts and our minds, our sense of belonging and our capacity to feel compassion for humanity."
Swinton is also a supporter of film archives across the world and had recently delivered a masterclass series alongside Apichatpong Weerasethakul at the Thai Film Archive.
She added: “In protecting and elevating the roots of our film culture FIAF encourages our fellowship and faith and very probably our ability to visualise a cinema of the future.
"I am beyond proud to have any opportunity to reflect and champion their work and if accepting this honour can help in any way, I am in, with bells on.”
The FIAF award has been presented every year since 2001.
FIAF President Frédéric Maire said: “Tilda Swinton is one of the most important personalities in contemporary cinema worldwide, demonstrating unwavering commitment to cinema in all its forms.
"Over the years, she has advocated for the preservation and enhancement of film heritage, including publicly supporting the work of film archives, and promoting restored films.
"By accepting this award, Swinton honours the international moving image archive community.”
Chief executive of the National Library of Scotland, Amina Shah, said the Glasgow venue was "delighted" to host the ceremony.
She said: "We were delighted to host this award ceremony in recognition of Tilda Swinton’s achievements.
"As the home of Scotland’s moving image archive, we place great value in the preservation and promotion of our film and documentary heritage.
"Despite her illustrious career in cinema, Tilda Swinton has made time to pursue advocacy work. This award is much deserved and we offer huge congratulations.”
