What’s the story?
Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.
Define everything.
Sex, alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges … The list goes on.
Tell me more.
Sheridan Smith plays the titular character in a new Sky Comedy series about a woman who, after an embarrassing incident at her brother’s “dry” wedding, wakes up in hospital and vows to overhaul her life by “giving up everything”.
Facing up to her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, Rosie has an epiphany: her addictions are destroying her friendships, her family and her career. But then comes another stark realisation: if our anti-heroine really does give up everything, will she lose the essence of herself?
Does it have comedy chops?
The six-part series sees Smith – whose CV includes The Royle Family, Gavin & Stacey and Benidorm – reunite with Susan Nickson, the creator/writer for the BBC sitcoms Grownups and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (Smith starred in both shows).
Who is in the cast?
Father Ted stars Pauline McLynn and Ardal O'Hanlon play Rosie’s parents, with Lewis Reeves, known for his roles in I May Destroy You and Unforgotten, as her younger brother.
When can I watch?
Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything begins on Sky Comedy and NOW, Wednesday, 10pm. All episodes available to stream that same day.
