Scotland might have missed out on a place at the World Cup, but its role in the birth of what has become a global sport cannot be underestimated.
And to mark 150th anniversary of what is considered to be the world's first international football match, a little bit of diplomacy was required as charity games are to be held in the UK and abroad.
On Wednesday Tartan Army fans will march to the West of Scotland Cricket Ground in Glasgow to stand on the very field where on November 30 1872, Scotland and England drew 0-0 in front of 4,000 spectators.
Read more: Call to Tartan Army fans to mark 150 years since first international
This year, on the same date - which also marks St Andrew's Day - staff from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have decided to host their own Scotland v England matches to mark the historic event.
English World Cup winner Jack Charlton's granddaughter Kate Wilkinson, who moved to Scotland six years ago to work for the FCDO, will be taking to the pitch for England in a charity match at the FCDO's joint HQ, Abercrombie House, in East Kilbride on Sunday.
Read more: Glasgow doctor warns of fatal dangers of cheap online toy purchases
The event is raising funds jointly for the East Kilbride Community Trust and Women's Aid South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire.
Ms Wilkinson said the anniversary match makes her think of her grandfather, who died in 2020, and his brother Bobby, both football legends who were members of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the fundraiser event, the 28-year-old said: "My grandad loved England v Scotland games and used to joke to fans that if he had not got injured in the famous 1967 match, Scotland would never have won 3-2.
"There were no substitutes allowed back then so my grandad was forced to hobble around as a striker for most of the match after breaking his toe early on. He still managed to score a goal.
"I'm very much looking forward to helping celebrate the 150th anniversary of the fixture, although I've told my team not to expect much from me - I've got two left feet.
"Funnily enough, the Charlton soccer skills did not pass down from either Jack or Bobby to the rest of the family. There was no danger of me being part of the England Lioness' Euro winning side this summer."
The FCDO said diplomats working overseas in countries including Mozambique, Poland and Serbia have also been celebrating the historic fixture's 150th birthday with commemorative matches.
Scots diplomat Euan Davidson and English colleague Freddie Brunt skippered the sides for a Scotland v England six-a-side match in Maputo, Mozambique, on Sunday, with The Dark Blues winning 9-5.
Mr Davidson said: "It was a great game for the neutral, with England regaining the lead in the last 10 minutes before Scotland came back to secure a historic win.
"What the Scottish players lacked in fitness, skills and ability, we made up for with some creative signings, drawing on Mozambicans, Brazilians and Dutch players to score all our goals."
Read more:
Staff in Warsaw, Poland braved snow and sub-zero temperatures to play their game, while in Belgrade, Serbia diplomats Lara Bryden and Thomas Wright challenged themselves to a Scotland v England Subbuteo game during a St Andrew's Day event held at the British Embassy. Their match finished 1-1.
Some argue the world's first football international, England v Scotland, was played on March 5 1870, with 22 men playing out a 1-1 draw at the Kennington Oval in London. However, it was claimed the Scottish team, which was made up of London-based Scots, was not representative of footballers from their country.
It's why the 1872 game is considered as the first official international.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here