Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79.
A family statement confirmed the English musician passed away on Wednesday morning.
The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.
Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere.
A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.
“She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
A tribute released on the band's social media described her as a "truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure".
The statement, attributed to Fleetwood Mac, added: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.
"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.
"We were so lucky to have a life with her.
November 30, 2022
"Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."
Their album Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time and included hits such as Second Hand News and You Make Loving Fun.
In addition to several multi-platinum tracks, the record sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.
McVie’s death comes two years after Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green died at the age of 73.
READ MORE: Glasgow actor James McAvoy 'glad to leave' city after racist taunts
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel