A service celebrating the life of rugby legend Doddie Weir is to take place in the Scottish Borders.
The 52-year-old passed away after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease, Scotland Rugby confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
A memorial will be held at Melrose Parish Church on December 19.
The details of the service were confirmed through the My Name'5 Doddie foundation, which was established by Weir after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016.
Numbers will be restricted within the church, but the audio of the service will be relayed to The Greenyards - the home of Melrose Rugby Club.
READ MORE: Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52 after MND battle
The announcement also requested that those attending wear any form of tartan as requested by the rugby legend himself.
"No flowers please," it added.
"Donations if desired may be sent to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation."
The dad-of-three raised millions through his foundation and was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, MND research and to the Borders community.
He received the Helen Rollason award, given to mark achievement in the face of adversity, at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2019.
READ MORE: 'It was lovely': Pioneering pony ride helps 103-year-old Scot fufill dream
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here