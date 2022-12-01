A service celebrating the life of rugby legend Doddie Weir is to take place in the Scottish Borders.

The 52-year-old passed away after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease, Scotland Rugby confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

A memorial will be held at Melrose Parish Church on December 19.

The details of the service were confirmed through the My Name'5 Doddie foundation, which was established by Weir after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016.

Numbers will be restricted within the church, but the audio of the service will be relayed to The Greenyards - the home of Melrose Rugby Club.

READ MORE: Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52 after MND battle

The announcement also requested that those attending wear any form of tartan as requested by the rugby legend himself.

"No flowers please," it added.

"Donations if desired may be sent to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation."

The dad-of-three raised millions through his foundation and was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, MND research and to the Borders community.

He received the Helen Rollason award, given to mark achievement in the face of adversity, at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2019.

READ MORE: 'It was lovely': Pioneering pony ride helps 103-year-old Scot fufill dream