A former SNP councillor has been jailed for six years for sex attacks involving teenage boys.

Mark Kerr, who represented Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire, was found guilty at the High Court in Paisley of nine charges involving teenage boys carried out between May 2012 and May 2020.

He has also been placed on the sexual offender's register after Kerr was sentenced on Friday, December 2.

The ex-councillor was found guilty on November 4.

Police Scotland welcomed the judgement as a member of the force's National Child Abuse Investigation Unit stated the politician "prayed on teenagers".

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: "Kerr was in a position of responsibility and trust as a local politician but he prayed on teenagers, one of whom he met at an official function. He befriended them and betrayed them.

“I welcome his conviction and placement on the Sexual Offenders Register. Our thoughts are very much with his victims and their bravery in coming forward is commended. I hope they now get some closure with his sentencing.

“Tackling sexual crime is a top priority for Police Scotland and we will work to remove offenders like Kerr from our communities.

“I would urge anyone who has or is the subject of any form of abuse to get in touch with us. We have specialist officers who can assist, no matter when something happened.

“You can call us on 101 or make a call to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”