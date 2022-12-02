A former SNP councillor has been jailed for six years for sex attacks involving teenage boys.
Mark Kerr, who represented Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire, was found guilty at the High Court in Paisley of nine charges involving teenage boys carried out between May 2012 and May 2020.
He has also been placed on the sexual offender's register after Kerr was sentenced on Friday, December 2.
The ex-councillor was found guilty on November 4.
Police Scotland welcomed the judgement as a member of the force's National Child Abuse Investigation Unit stated the politician "prayed on teenagers".
Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: "Kerr was in a position of responsibility and trust as a local politician but he prayed on teenagers, one of whom he met at an official function. He befriended them and betrayed them.
“I welcome his conviction and placement on the Sexual Offenders Register. Our thoughts are very much with his victims and their bravery in coming forward is commended. I hope they now get some closure with his sentencing.
“Tackling sexual crime is a top priority for Police Scotland and we will work to remove offenders like Kerr from our communities.
“I would urge anyone who has or is the subject of any form of abuse to get in touch with us. We have specialist officers who can assist, no matter when something happened.
“You can call us on 101 or make a call to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel