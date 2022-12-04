Joining the hospitality scene on Glasgow's Miller Street, Latin American-inspired restaurant El Santo opens its doors to diners on 5 December. The restaurant area leads on to a speakeasy margarita cocktail bar, El Santito, accessed via a mirrored corridor with striking light effects.

The debut menu includes a range of ceviches, including halibut served with red onion, tiger milk, jalapenos and avocado sauce.

Starters travel through Latin America with small plates like lobster and crayfish Venezuelan cornmeal cakes or slow cooked Bolivian beef.

Choose from vegan crispy cauliflower, crispy pork belly, breaded cod cheek or pulled beef tacos. Tomahawk and ribeye steaks will be cooked on a charcoal grill.

Juliana Kipper, El Santo’s head chef says: “As a Brazilian, I’m excited to be bringing a new concept and atmosphere of Latin America to Glasgow. Cooking has been my passion for my entire career. I simply couldn’t think of doing anything else, so to be involved with El Santo and bringing the tastes and flavours of Latin America to the city is an honour.

“I miss Brazil and our cuisine, which is why, at El Santo, we do things properly. We use the right ingredients and cooking techniques that we use back home, to ensure that the dishes taste and smell just as they are intended. Whilst it makes me miss home, it also makes me very proud.”

Jonathan Doherty, owner of WORQ Group , the management company behind El Santo, said: "El Santo is our latest project, following the success of the Revolver Hotel opening earlier this year on Virginia Street. We’re happy to see that Glasgow has continued to thrive in the past couple of years and the bustling area of the Merchant City is getting its resurgence.

“We hope that El Santo will bring something entirely different to the city - as one of the few Latin American restaurants around. As 2022 comes to a close, we’re ready to enter the new year with some more projects in our sights to bring new experiences to Glaswegians.”

El Santo, 84 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT

elsanto.co.uk