Joining the hospitality scene on Glasgow's Miller Street, Latin American-inspired restaurant El Santo opens its doors to diners on 5 December. The restaurant area leads on to a speakeasy margarita cocktail bar, El Santito, accessed via a mirrored corridor with striking light effects.
The debut menu includes a range of ceviches, including halibut served with red onion, tiger milk, jalapenos and avocado sauce.
Starters travel through Latin America with small plates like lobster and crayfish Venezuelan cornmeal cakes or slow cooked Bolivian beef.
Choose from vegan crispy cauliflower, crispy pork belly, breaded cod cheek or pulled beef tacos. Tomahawk and ribeye steaks will be cooked on a charcoal grill.
Juliana Kipper, El Santo’s head chef says: “As a Brazilian, I’m excited to be bringing a new concept and atmosphere of Latin America to Glasgow. Cooking has been my passion for my entire career. I simply couldn’t think of doing anything else, so to be involved with El Santo and bringing the tastes and flavours of Latin America to the city is an honour.
“I miss Brazil and our cuisine, which is why, at El Santo, we do things properly. We use the right ingredients and cooking techniques that we use back home, to ensure that the dishes taste and smell just as they are intended. Whilst it makes me miss home, it also makes me very proud.”
Jonathan Doherty, owner of WORQ Group , the management company behind El Santo, said: "El Santo is our latest project, following the success of the Revolver Hotel opening earlier this year on Virginia Street. We’re happy to see that Glasgow has continued to thrive in the past couple of years and the bustling area of the Merchant City is getting its resurgence.
“We hope that El Santo will bring something entirely different to the city - as one of the few Latin American restaurants around. As 2022 comes to a close, we’re ready to enter the new year with some more projects in our sights to bring new experiences to Glaswegians.”
El Santo, 84 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here