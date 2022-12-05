Passengers at Glasgow Airport were 'evacuated' from the main terminal building due to a police incident.

Police Scotland officers arrived at the airport just after 6am this morning after the alarm was raised.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of the airport.

The airport terminal’s check-in and central search areas were closed and passengers moved outside the building to a covered car park.

Airport express bus services were diverted to the carpark area away from the terminal.

. People have been handed foil blankets to keep them warm as the police deal with the incident (Image: Newsquest)

One Herald reader described the scenes in the airport as "chaos" with "no check in open and no communications other than a tannoy message apologising for any delay".

Police have now confirmed that all areas of the airport are in the process of being reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.

As a precautionary measure, and in accordance with procedures, the check-in and security search hall areas were closed to the public and a cordon implemented.

Following examination of the item by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD), it was confirmed that it posed no risk to the public and was innocent in nature.

All areas of the airport are in the process of being re-opened.