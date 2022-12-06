The Highlands and Islands are set to experience travel disruption as strike dates are confirmed for airport workers in the area.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) employees will walk out on December 19 and 22, Unite has confirmed.

Unite members voted by 73.5% in favour of taking strike action and by 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a pay dispute.

The union has previously warned that strike action will cause huge disruption during the festive season.

It will see "inevitable disruption" at Hial's airports which include Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick.

Employees have previously dismissed rejected a five per cent offer which they deemed unacceptable with inflation soaring to a 40-year high this year.

Unite urged the Scottish Government to intervene in the issue.

Shauna Wright, industrial officer for the union, said: “Unite does not accept that HIAL, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

"Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

"Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and HIAL and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

Meanwhile, Hial's managing director said the organisation will strive to minimise the disruption and no cancellations have been confirmed yet.

Inglis Lyon said: "We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days. Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”

READ MORE: Meet the Englishman visiting every beach in the Highlands and Islands

READ MORE: Scottish beach named in Tripadvisor's best in Europe list