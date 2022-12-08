Karen Lynch has survived two separate breast cancer diagnoses in the last five years and on both occasions, she sought support and solace from a lifeline charity.



From the shock of her diagnosis to the physical and mental impact of treatment, the 57-year-old admits she felt alone at times but Cancer Support Scotland was there when she needed them.

The Glasgow-based charity, which was The Herald’s chosen organisation for this year’s Cash for Charities Readers’ Choice initiative, not only helped Mrs Lynch but has been there for thousands of people who find themselves in her position.

Founded in 1980 by leading cancer researcher Kenneth Calman, it was set up to provide a comfortable environment, far removed from the clinical settings of the hospital in which patients and their loved ones could share their experiences of living with cancer.

For the past 10 years it has been based at The Calman Centre, formerly the Gartnavel Royal Chapel. As they launch their Christmas appeal, they hope Mrs Lynch’s experience at the centre will inspire people to donate.

In 2017 Mrs Lynch’s world was turned upside down after discovering a lump on her breast. At first, she was sure it wasn’t anything serious, so much so that she went to the doctor’s herself and expected the GP to say, “don’t worry, it's normal”.

Unfortunately, after one look the doctor said it was very like to be cancer.

“I walked out alone, in complete shock, and within three weeks I had a diagnosis of stage three breast cancer,” she said.

The impact of treatment was extremely tough both physically and mentally, alongside worrying if her family was dealing with the shock of the diagnosis, Mrs Lynch found herself struggling to cope. A friend from work had suggested that she visit Cancer Support Scotland after using the services herself.

It became Mrs Lynch’s lifeline with her adding: “I immediately felt at peace in The Calman Centre, it provided a much-needed sanctuary in between all the appointments and medical talk.”

The charity supports the wellbeing of those affected by cancer throughout Scotland. This includes those with a diagnosis, and their loved ones, as we understand the wide-reaching impact that cancer can have. Through counselling and holistic therapies, Cancer Support Scotland works to ensure that anyone affected by cancer in Scotland can receive free wellbeing care.

Mrs Lynch received multiple aromatherapy massages at the Calman Centre to ease the stress of treatment and constant worry about the impact of the diagnosis on her family.

She added: “I felt at peace for the hour I was with the lovely complementary therapist, I didn’t realise how much I needed this time to calm my mind. The support I received was vital in enduring the gruelling treatment regime. Cancer Support Scotland were there when I needed them”.

Treatment finished in January 2018 and was excited to return to normality, however, it was short-lived as a new tumour was found in her other breast.

“I was absolutely devastated. I couldn’t face going through it all again,” she added. “My grandson Adam was very young, and we had so many memories to make. I truly thought I wouldn’t be there to see him grow up”.

The second round of treatment was even more difficult due to having to isolate because of the pandemic, leaving her feeling very down but she was able to access digital counselling.

“I felt so alone, and had so many thoughts of giving up. Counselling gave me a chance to get everything off my chest, I could say how I truly say without worrying I was upsetting my family,” she added.

She finished her treatment in January and is delighted to be spending this Christmas with her family along with her new grandson Lucas.

“I am so grateful I now get to watch my two lovely grandsons growing up. Cancer Support Scotland was there for me during the darkest times, but they need your help to continue their vital work. That’s why this year I’m asking you to support their festive appeal, All We Want for Christmas Is You”.

Rob Murray, CEO of Cancer Support Scotland, said: “I’m happy we could support Karen through such a difficult and worrying time, but this is only possible due to the generosity of our incredible supporters. As a charity we are dedicated to providing free well-being services, ensuring that our doors are open anyone affected by cancer throughout Scotland. We understand this is a challenging time for everyone but, if you are able, a donation this Christmas will allow us to be there for those that need us, when they need us most”.

To donate please visit Cancer Support Scotland

