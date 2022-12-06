It was a return to their roots for the cast of new drama The Rig with the Edinburgh-filmed series featuring a glut of Scottish actors.

The stars of the six-part drama - the first major production to be shot in Leith's First Stage Studios - walked the red carpet on Tuesday night before a premiere in the city's Everyman cinema.

While the production was a boon for the new facility and for the burgeoning Scottish film and TV sector, it also gave several local stars the chance to return to work on home soil.

"Being back in Edinburgh characterised the job for me more than anything," said star Iain Glen ahead of the premiere.

The Rig, a six-part character driven mystery thriller set on an oil rig off the Scottish coast, is the first production from Amazon Prime to be filmed entirely in Scotland.

Iain added: "You care in a slightly different way because you're portraying your people, your country and it does feel that it is a very Scottish story and all credit to Amazon UK because they didn't try and dilute it in any form.

"They stayed very true to the script written by David Macpherson.

"I think it's great that it's not just Amazon but Netflix and all the big beasts are discovering Scotland.

"On a personal level, I've always been disappointed that I've not done more work in Scotland but I've always wanted to. So being here in my hometown and being near my folks, I'll always cherish because I've spent a lifetime away from them."

Also starring Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar and Rochenda Sandall, The Rig was directed by John Strickland - making the production somewhat a Line of Duty reunion.

First Stage Studios is built in a former wave power plant in Leith Docks, and the route to the set every morning took Mark Bonnar past haunts of his youth.

Bonnar said: "It's wonderful to see the blossoming of Scotland for this kind of thing.

"Especially as it's a homegrown tale from a homegrown writer with a lot of homegrown cast. It's fantastic, it's really pleasurable to see that happening here.

"It was kind of weird going down [to Leith] and remembering, 'Christ that was the street I had the fight with Billy, that was where I had my first fag'.

"So it was quite strange but absolutely glorious being back."

Not all elements of the filming process were as glorious, however. Bonnar and Sandall revealed details of hazards during filming, which included Bonnar being rescued by paramedics during one night time water scene.

Canadian actress Emily Hampshire, of Schitt's Creek fame, suffered a black eye after walking into part of the set, while Compston was set alight and the crew struggled to put him out again.

“It was a bit toastie,” Compton joked, adding that he wasn’t injured. “I got a bit of a tan after it.”

Bonnar developed what he described as "pre-hypothermia" during a scene outside at Albert Dock where water was poured over him.

He said: "The medic was taking my temperature and they discovered it was down quite substantially so I had to be carted away and covered in silver foil."

Each actor said they felt the weight of representing the role of rig workers, with the Piper Alpha oil disaster playing on their minds.

It was an insight into his father's line of work for Compston who said he asked his dad, an offshore worker, for advice before filming took place.

Compston said: “The only thing he said was ‘who the f*** is the offshore installation manager?’

"He's the boss and he’s never really well-liked amongst the crew of workers outside.

“That was the first thing he said and that gave me a taste of where my dad stood. There is a divide on the rig between the people who work inside the run the place and the people out grafting in the elements.

“I’m one of the insides on the show and he’s one of the outsides so I have a feeling he’ll have some words for me when he sees it.”

Glen was supported in his role as an offshore Installation Manager (OIM) by a recently retired OIM who was on set during the filming and "gave the nod" if Glen was getting the role right.

For Sandall, the scale and accuracy of the set was an impressive new experience.

She said: "The detail was incredible, the scale of them was insane. You're talking about opening the rig doors and the real weight was there, you're pushing and pulling real things.

"Little specs of rust were individually painted on and there was bird poo on the satellite dishes. The work the art department did was insane - something I have never seen on that scale before.

"Where the studio is you go to work alongside all the port workers so you do actually feel like you're going to work on a rig."

Described by Bonnar as "not quite science fiction, not quite horror", The Rig follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig.

When the crew are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the outside world.

The series is written as a commentary on man's relationship with the environment and climate change, as much as relationships with friends and colleagues.

While the cast are tight lipped on how the series developed, Bonnar gave a tantalising hint of what may be in store.

He said of reading the script: "What was happening as I was turning the pages was very exciting because I'm a life long fan of things like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The Thing.

"And there are references throughout The Rig such as the isolation and The Invasion of the Body Snatchers is similar to what happens in the show."

The series is set to launch on January 6.