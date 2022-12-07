Edinburgh has been named the best place to celebrate New Years Eve in Europe in 2022 in a new ranking.

The Scottish capital came top of a list curated by global travel sites Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel.com of the 25 best places to bring in the bells across the continent this year.

Edinburgh found itself in first place ahead of the likes of Vienna, London, Tromsø, Reykjavik, Paris, Prague and Lisbon.

To come up with the list, Big 7 Travel's social audience of 1.5 million people were asked where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve, with EnjoyTravel.com combining the data with new superstar events to work out the best places to toast a new year.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: Everything you need to know

About the Scottish capital, the ranking noted: “For a traditional knee up, hotfoot to Edinburgh for an unforgettable experience. New Year’s Eve, or Hogmanay, is a three-day festival entailing a Viking-style torchlight parade, street parties, live performances, and fireworks.

“This is one of the world’s biggest outdoor parties – you can even catch the Pet Shop Boys this year! At midnight, local legend Tam the Gun fires Edinburgh Castle’s cannon and the fireworks over the castle burst into vibrant displays for an explosive start to your 2023.”

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We'll drink a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



🎟️ https://t.co/8dbFTMEAeC pic.twitter.com/P91o5y61G9 — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) November 7, 2022

Edinburgh's world famous Hogmanay street party will make a comeback this year after three years - but with a reduced capacity and an increase in ticket prices.

To reduce possible crowd congestion, the street party will have a capacity of 30,000, half of what it was pre-pandemic. And ticket prices have been increased by £2 since last year’s cancellation, now set at £27.50.

Organisers have promised one of the world's best new year fireworks displays will unfold above Edinburgh Castle to herald 2023.

To read the full list click here