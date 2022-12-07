NHS Scotland has launched a new online service which promises to offer patients "more choice" and help locate health services.
It's expected to be a difficult winter for the health service, with the Scottish Government allocating £600m in October to support services.
Now an app has been launched promising "a new way to access health advice and wellbeing services".
It will allow people to check their symptoms online, with a chat function to answer questions and find out how to get further advice.
The app can also help people find their nearest health and care services using postcodes or location data. It will detail how far away each service is, if it is open or closed, and the contact details for that service.
NHS 24 Online is available for both Android and iOS devices and free to download now.
Dr Laura Ryan, NHS 24’s Medical Director said: "Mobile devices have changed the way we do lots of things on a day-to-day basis and we hope the new NHS 24 Online app will make it easier for people to check their symptoms, and if they need further help to find local services at the press of a button.
“By downloading NHS 24 Online, people in Scotland will be able to get health advice from a trustworthy source in a fast and convenient way. And if more help is needed, the app will also provide information on where to access the right care in the right place.”
Read more:
BrewDog ad banned over ‘one of your five a day’ claim
Humza Yousaf expects Scottish Strep A cases to 'rise over the coming weeks'
It's the Tories - not SNP - who have questions to answer
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here