NHS Scotland has launched a new online service which promises to offer patients "more choice" and help locate health services.

It's expected to be a difficult winter for the health service, with the Scottish Government allocating £600m in October to support services.

Now an app has been launched promising "a new way to access health advice and wellbeing services".

It will allow people to check their symptoms online, with a chat function to answer questions and find out how to get further advice.

The app can also help people find their nearest health and care services using postcodes or location data. It will detail how far away each service is, if it is open or closed, and the contact details for that service.

NHS 24 Online is available for both Android and iOS devices and free to download now.

Dr Laura Ryan, NHS 24’s Medical Director said: "Mobile devices have changed the way we do lots of things on a day-to-day basis and we hope the new NHS 24 Online app will make it easier for people to check their symptoms, and if they need further help to find local services at the press of a button.

“By downloading NHS 24 Online, people in Scotland will be able to get health advice from a trustworthy source in a fast and convenient way. And if more help is needed, the app will also provide information on where to access the right care in the right place.”

Read more:

BrewDog ad banned over ‘one of your five a day’ claim

Humza Yousaf expects Scottish Strep A cases to 'rise over the coming weeks'

It's the Tories - not SNP - who have questions to answer